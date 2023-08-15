Nato proposal infuriates Kiev: “Ridiculous”

The head of the Chancellery Born Stian Jensen he speculated that Ukraine could join NATO in exchange for the concession of part of its territory to Russia. This would be the way to get to the end of the war between Kiev and Moscow. The Norwegian newspaper writes it VG relaunched by UNIAN.

“I think the solution could be that the Ukraine give up the territory and gain NATO membership instead. I’m not saying it should be like this. But it could be a possible solution,” Jenssen said. The hypothesis was immediately rejected by Mykhailo Podolyak: “It’s ridiculous,” said the adviser to the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.

