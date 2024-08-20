Home policy

From: Michael Kister

Russia is terrorizing Ukraine with glide bomb attacks. Now the Ukrainian air force is turning the tables.

Donbass – Vladimir Putin’s glide bombs are raining down on Ukrainian positions and cities in the Ukraine war. Su-34 and Su-35 fighter jets carrying them stay at a safe distance, release the weapons, which weigh between 500 and 3,000 kilograms each, and turn away again without coming within range of ground-based air defense systems. This is how the Russian armed forces caused severe devastation during their ongoing offensive in the Donbass.

According to the Ukrainian General Staff, 86 guided glide bombs fell in Ukraine on Monday alone. According to President Selensky, there were 750 in the whole of last week. But Ukraine is now paying the Russian armed forces back in kind. The head of the Ukrainian Air Force, Mykola Oleshchuk, regularly posts videos of his fighter jets striking Russian targets. They have now carried out “an air strike with guided glide bombs against a concentration of equipment and personnel of the occupying forces on the Donetsk front,” Oleshchuk said today in the video description.

Ukrainian Air Force carries out glide bomb strikes against Russian targets

Ukraine also has glide bombs. Initially, they were intended to give the invaded country a means of counterattacking in the face of the recurring shortage of artillery ammunition. The problem, which still exists and could only be solved by the en masse arrival of the F-16s, lies in the numerical weakness of the Ukrainian Air Force. For this reason, the USA initially supplied glide bombs converted by Boeing that are fired from the ground.

These so-called GLSDBs are originally free-falling aerial bombs that have been grafted onto rocket engines and equipped with guidance and communication systems. However, the most recent attack is believed to have involved an airborne variant, possibly made in France.

From ground-based GLSDBs to air-launched glide bombs

This could be due to another video from a glide bomb strike that Air Force Commander Oleshchuk released today. According to his description, it shows “a Ukrainian fighter jet” that “knocked out an underground enemy checkpoint with an AASM Hammer glide bomb.”

AASM stands for Armement Air-Sol Modulaire, and is an all-weather, intelligent air-to-ground standoff weapon made in France. It is suitable for both close air support and low-level missions. It may also have been used when the Ukrainian Air Force blew up an important bridge during the Kursk Offensive. Oleshchuk also posted a video of this. (MicKis)