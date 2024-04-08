Edward Luttwak's interview with Il Messaggero: “Soldiers are missing, not missiles: young Ukrainians aren't enlisting.” Shock proposal: “We need direct NATO involvement.” Is Zelensky behind it?

Edward Luttwak, geopolitical strategist consultant to the Pentagon, gave an interesting interview to il Messaggero in which he takes stock of the war in Ukraine and launches some explosive proposals (it must be said). The salient point of Luttwak's analysis is that – according to him – “the soldiers are missing, not the missiles: young Ukrainians don't enlist”. The analyst bases this statement on numerical data, namely: “Ukrainians have always asked for weapons, in reality they lack men. The average age of their fighters is 42 years. The famous Israeli reservists number up to 35. The Ukrainian soldiers are few and also elderly. The main problem is the shortage of fighters and this derives from a more serious problem which is the lack of national cohesion. The Russians, with contract soldiers and convicts like in the 18th century, managed to have the manpower to hold a front that was double that of the First World War from the sea to Switzerland. For a war of attrition on such a long front, people are needed.”

Luttwak then pushes his analysis – after the preparatory part – also into a “mine” field which is that of the direct involvement of NATO in the conflict: “…What NATO could do is order its soldiers to go to Ukraine to carry out logistics from the border to the rear, 30 – 40 km from the fighting, with very little risk. 80,000 men would be needed for logistics and 10,000 trainers to train Ukrainian soldiers.” That of the American analyst might seem like a not even very veiled criticism of NATO and perhaps it is, but in any case in the interview he is careful to also distribute praise for what has been done so far, but in the future we could do better:

“NATO's level of effort was beautiful. Quick and effective in stopping the Russians' first attack. On the second day of the war, thousands of Norwegian M72 anti-tanks had already left, all you had to do was raise them in the air and shoot. And with those the Ukrainians, very courageous they have destroyed a thousand Russian tanks. But in Israel 10 percent of the population is conscripted, and 7 percent fight. Some time ago, I was in Kiev and explained that they should revoke all passports of people of military age who did not show up for enlistment. They told me no, that's Zelensky's problem.”

A courageous and prodding interview, however, with some “buts”. The analysis is precise, acute, supported by numerical data but one wonders in whose name and on whose behalf Luttwak speaks. Do you do it in a personal capacity? Is he doing it on behalf of his country, i.e. the USA? And if this hypothesis is valid, who is it supporting? It doesn't seem like Joe Biden but rather this interview could be connected to what has transpired in recent days from the entourage of the challenger Donald Trump – later partially denied – and that is that the former President would have an immediate plan to end the war in Ukraine.

It is not lost on us that Luttwak makes a very risky proposal that involves the direct involvement of NATO soldiers on Ukrainian territory, a hypothesis that Russia has always associated with catastrophic events such as a nuclear Third World War. But direct NATO involvement is one of Zelensky's plans to directly “entangle” the EU and the USA in the war, so it would seem that in the end, behind everything, there may be the Ukrainian President himself who is trying, through Luttwak, to ” raise awareness” in Italy on a very divisive issue.