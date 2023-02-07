War Ukraine, the Minister of Defense leaves. Here because

At the home of the Ukrainian president Zelensky it is breaking down a real earthquake. This morning another key piece of the administration announced him resignation: with a post about Twitter The Ministry of Defense Ukrainian Oleksi Reznikov he left office.

After many ministry officials were ousted in recent weeks on corruption charges: several administration officials, including Zelensky’s deputy chief of staff, Kyrylo Timoshenkothe deputy defense minister, Vyacheslav Shapovalovthe Deputy Attorney General Oleksiy Symonenko and the governors of five regions: Valentin Reznichenko from Dnepropetrovsk, Oleksiy Kuleba operating in Kiev, Dmitry Zhyvitsky manager of Sumy, Alexander Starukh of Zaporozhzhia and Yaroslav Yanushevich of Kherson, also the head of the department crucial for the war is replaced.

War, the Ukrainian defense minister resigns: the announcement on Twitter

Holding the line.

Thank you all for your support, as well as constructive criticism. We draw conclusions.

We continue the reforms. Even during the war.

We are strengthening the defense and working for victory.

Glory to Ukraine! — Oleksii Reznikov (@oleksiireznikov) February 7, 2023

“We hold the position. Thank you all for the support and for constructive criticism. Let’s draw conclusions. We continue the reforms. Even during the war. We are strengthening the defense and working for the victory. Glory to Ukraine!” Reznikov wrote on Twitter.

