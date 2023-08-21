Home page politics

The Ukrainians will soon receive a unique artillery system from Sweden to defend against the Russian war of aggression. This can do something that the German Panzerhaubitze 2000 cannot.

Kiev – Weapons deliveries from the West are persistent in the Ukraine war: Kiev is foreseeably getting F-16 fighter jets from the Netherlands and Denmark, while the Ukrainian armed forces are harassing the Russian Black Sea Fleet with self-developed water drones.

Ukraine war: Kiev gets eight “Archer” artillery systems from Sweden

The eight “Archer” artillery systems that Sweden had promised the country, which had been invaded by Russia in violation of international law at the beginning of the year, are also due to arrive in Ukraine soon. In March, Stockholm officially confirmed the delivery, while the Scandinavian country, for its part, is preparing under high pressure to join the transatlantic defense alliance NATO.

As the Kyiv Post now reported, the FH-77BW L52 Archer – so the technical designation – are to be deployed on the Ukrainian battlefield from September to defend against Russian aggression.

Massive: The self-propelled Swedish howitzer “Archer”. © IMAGO / TT

Not only that the self-propelled howitzer is delivered. The planned Ukrainian soldiers should then already be trained on the device. Sweden, with a population of around 10.5 million, has 48 pieces of the state-of-the-art artillery system, which was developed by defense company BAE Systems after the turn of the century and entered service with the Swedish army in 2014, according to the report.

Howitzer “Archer” for Ukraine: mobile artillery system from Sweden

There are several advantages with this howitzer: On the one hand, it is very mobile with a maximum speed of 70 km/h and with its wheel drive. The massive 155mm smoothbore cannon is said to be made of high-strength steel, making the Archer more resilient to possible attacks from kamikaze drones. The cab is protected against anti-tank mines and shrapnel. The German Panzerhaubitze 2000 does not even offer the most unique advantage.

See also Dramatic ending: Vikings narrowly win against the Saints in London Surname: FH-77BW L52 Archer (Archer) Crew: 4 (commander, driver, gunner, gunner) Length: 14.3m Weight: 33.5 tons Main armament: 155 mm howitzer L/52 Secondary armament: Remote control weapon station with 12.7mm machine gun Speed: 70 km/h (diesel engine with 340 hp)

Howitzer “Archer” for the Ukraine: The crew can prepare a shot at full speed

Because: The “Archer” can also prepare the respective shot at full speed, which according to the manufacturer BAE Systems takes just 20 seconds. The team with the self-propelled howitzer can leave their firing position just as quickly. This means that the “Archer” is clearly superior to other artillery, for example the cumbersome Russian mortar “2S4 Tjulpan”.

Another advantage is that the "Archer" was designed in such a way that the "Bogenschütze" can fire 155mm NATO standard ammunition – which is why the supply of grenades is secured. This will soon give the Ukrainian army one more heavy weapon to liberate its country (if possible) from the occupying forces. (pm)