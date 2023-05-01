For about three hours into the night, anti-aircraft sirens alarmed the residents of Kiev, where the Ukrainian anti-aircraft defense intervened to neutralize a Russian bombing aimed at the capital. “No casualties or damage to infrastructure,” reported the head of the city’s military administration Sergii Popko: “According to preliminary information, all Russian missiles and drones launched this night against the Ukrainian capital “were destroyed in Kiev’s airspace by the forces of the Air Defense Forces”.

This is the second attack in the last three days, this time carried out with Tu95ms strategic aircraft. “The Russians again attacked in a complex way – simultaneously with cruise missiles and drones,” Popko explained. During the night the Russian military also bombed Pavlograd, in the eastern Ukrainian region of Dnipropetrovsk. Nikolai Lukashuk, local governor, spoke of 25 injured. Russian troops also launched 54 attacks on the northeastern district of Sumy.

“The invaders attacked with strategic aircraft: 9 Tu-95s from the Murmansk region of Russia and 2 Tu-160s from the Caspian Sea,” said Ukrainian army commander Valery Zaluzhny. In the southern region of Kherson one civilian was killed and three wounded in a shelling. But Ukraine is not standing idly by. “Counterattacks have ousted Russian forces from some positions in the besieged eastern Donetsk city of Bakhmut, but the situation remains difficult,” Ukrainian Ground Forces commander Oleksandr Syrskyi said. Guardian.

New Russian units, including paratroopers and fighters from the Wagner mercenary group, are “constantly thrown into battle” despite suffering heavy losses. “But the enemy – concluded Syrskyi – is not able to take control of the city”.