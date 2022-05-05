Russia could launch a “solo” nuclear attack as a possible response to a previous aggression. This was stated by the president of the Duma, Vyacheslav Volodin, during an interview with Komsomolskaya Pravda. “As far as Russia is concerned, we have this possibility only in response to an attack suffered”, he said, pointing out that for Russia it is only a possibility “in the context of defense. If they attack, we will respond”, recalling at the same time that “The only country that has used nuclear weapons is the United States and therefore anything can be expected from them”.