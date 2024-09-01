Wave of Ukrainian drone attacks against Russia. According to the Moscow Defense Ministry, Russian air defense systems destroyed and intercepted 158 Ukrainian drones over 15 regions overnight. This was reported by the Tass agency.

Russian officials said they were Power plants and refineries targetedFires have broken out at a Moscow oil refinery and Konakovo power plant in the Tver region, one of the largest energy producers in central Russia.

Russian news agency Tass, citing emergency officials, said that The fire at the Kapotnya refinery in Moscow has been assigned the highest level of complexityand additional rescue units were sent. The refinery in the southeast of the capital is owned by Gazprom Neft.

Ukraine has also targeted the Kashira Power Plant in the Moscow region, said Mikhail Shuvalov, the head of the district. “There were no casualties and no damage,” he said, adding that electricity was reaching customers “correctly.”

The Baza Telegram news channel, close to Russia’s security services, said loud explosions were heard near the Konakovo power plant. Tver Governor Igor Rudenya said there had been a fire in Konakovo, but that electricity and gas supplies were uninterrupted. There had been no fires, damage or casualties, a line Russian officials frequently take, regardless of the outcome of a Ukrainian attack.

Moscow: “158 Ukrainian drones destroyed overnight”

Russian air defense systems destroyed and intercepted 158 Ukrainian drones overnight in 15 regions of the Russian Federation, including Moscow, the Russian Defense Ministry said. “Last night, 158 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones were destroyed or intercepted by air defense systems on duty during the Ukrainian regime’s attempt to carry out a terrorist attack on Russian territory,” the ministry said.

The ministry reported on Telegram that the largest number of drones, 122, were shot down in the Kursk, Bryansk, Voronezh and Belgorod regions, on the border with Ukraine. While Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin reported on his Telegram channel that “they were “At least 9 drones attacking Moscow shot down”.

Kickboxing world champion dies at the front

Roman Golovatyuk, a 28-year-old Ukrainian world champion in kickboxing, died at the front while fighting. The Ukrainian Air Force confirmed this, specifying that Golovatyuk was killed today in the direction of Pokrovsk, in the Donetsk region. The news was confirmed by the sports authorities of Ukraine.