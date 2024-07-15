Home page politics

From: Felix Durach

Ukraine continues its attacks on Russian communications and surveillance facilities on the front lines. This could allow Kiev to prepare for the arrival of the F-16 fighter jets.

Kiev – The Ukrainian military intelligence service HUR is rarely reserved when it comes to announcing alleged successes – and this week was no exception. On the short message service X, the agency shared a video with the headline “The hunt continues”. It showed a compilation of attacks by the Ukrainian military with so-called FPV drones on the front in Ukraine WarThe attacks targeted Russia’s communications and surveillance systems. The Ukrainian military is likely to use the pinpricks on the front to further pave the way for the successful deployment of F-16 fighter jets.

Preparing for F-16 deployment? Ukrainian special forces destroy surveillance systems with drones

The attacks shown in the video were carried out by the HUR special unit “Firebird”, which specializes in attacks using drones. FPV drones are small aircraft that can be controlled by pilots from a safe distance using video glasses from a first-person perspective.

The drones, which were also developed for private and hobby use, are fitted with explosives by the Ukrainian military and thus converted into kamikaze drones of their own production. The military intelligence service spoke of the “methodical destruction of enemy targets on the front lines” in the videos. The attacks were primarily aimed at transmission towers, radio equipment and surveillance systems.

Russia’s “eyes” under fire: Ukraine attacks radar systems during war

The overarching goal of the Ukrainian armed forces in the attacks is likely to be to destroy the communications infrastructure at the front in order to be able to carry out further attacks in the future. The New Zurich Times reported in early June that Kiev’s armed forces were targeting Russia’s “eyes” at the front. Ukraine has been concentrating its attacks on Russian air defense radar systems for several weeks. The attacks were carried out with long-range Western missiles of the ATACMS or Storm Shadow type. The attacks are “linked to a battle for sovereignty in the airspace,” wrote the NZZ.

The Ukrainian army leadership is said to have aimed to “blind” Russia’s troops in the front line and force them to withdraw more air defenses. The measures also serve as preparations for the expected delivery of F-16 fighter jets from the Western partners. Kiev should have “operational F-16” fighter jets available this summer, Denmark and the Netherlands announced last week at the NATO summit in Washington. More aircraft are to follow in the coming months.

Concern about F-16 fighter jets in Ukraine war – Kyiv prepares deployment with attacks on the front

But there is a risk for Ukraine that the valuable jets could be destroyed by Russian air defenses shortly after their arrival. This is why Ukraine has publicly toyed with the idea of ​​stationing the planes in NATO bases outside Ukraine in recent months. If Kiev succeeds in significantly weakening Russia’s air defenses before the F-16s arrive, the jets could have a greater impact.

An assessment that is also shared by the Swiss Broadcasting in a report from June. “One aim of the strikes against the Russian radar systems is to reduce the ability of Russian troops to detect the F-16 fighter jets that the Ukrainians are eagerly awaiting and to fire on the facilities,” said SRF Ukraine correspondent Judith Huber. The radar and associated air defense systems are therefore the most important targets for Kiev’s armed forces.

Gamechanger in the Ukraine war? FPV drones to pave the way for F-16 fighter jets

The FPV drone attacks by Ukrainian military intelligence could contribute to the overall success. The small, maneuverable aircraft are inexpensive and difficult to intercept. This makes them well suited for stealth attacks on smaller positions or communications facilities. The drone attacks can help to directly damage the surveillance facilities – but also disrupt communications in order to prepare for attacks by more powerful ATACMS missiles. NZZAccording to a report, Ukraine is using drones to attack radar systems in Voronezh, which are used for the early detection of medium-range missiles.

The Ukrainian portal KyivPost had pointed out in an analysis at the beginning of July that the protection of the F-16 fighter jets was of great importance in the Ukraine war. Kiev therefore had to build special protective bunkers for the aircraft to protect them from Russian attacks. The focus on Russian radar systems at the front by the HUR special unit Firebird should play its part in protecting the fighter planes. (fd)