A series of drone attacks launched by Ukraine on the territory of Russia: is the denunciation of Moscow. While in Moldova the police clashed with hundreds of demonstrators from the pro-Russian party Sor who were trying to break into the seat of government: several people were arrested.

Read also

Russia

An explosion, followed by a fire, took place in a refinery of the Rofsnet company in the city of Tuapse, in the Russian region of Krasnodar according to local sources, while on the Telegram channel of the Baza and Shot sites it is claimed that the plant was allegedly attacked with drones loaded with explosives. And a source of the Russian emergency services would have confirmed to the Ria Novosti news agency that “a drone was detected” near the terminal.

A drone, probably a UJ-22 Airborne produced by the Ukrainian Ukrjet, also crashed in the Kolomna district, in the Moscow region, not far from the capital. The aircraft intended to target civilian infrastructure, which was not damaged. “It happened near the village of Gubastovo”, Governor Andrey Vorobyov said on Telegram, specifying that the Russian services (FSB) are dealing with the incident and that the inhabitants need not fear for their safety. It is unclear whether the drone was shot down. The news follows what was reported in a note by the Russian Defense Ministry, according to which two Ukrainian drones trying to attack civilian infrastructure in the Krasnodar region and in the Republic of Adygea were shot down in the south.

The authorities earlier decided to suspend all flights to and from St. Petersburg’s Pulkovo airport. According to the Russian site Baza, the airport would have been closed due to the presence of an unidentified object in the sky and following the sighting the fighters were made to take off.

Putin

Step up intelligence activities and prevent “sabotage groups” from entering Russia. This was asked of the officials of the Federal Security Service (FSB), adding that the agency’s task is to strengthen counterintelligence since Western intelligence services have increased their work against the Russian Federation by increasing resources at their disposal.

During a meeting, Putin highlighted how the West is trying to introduce what he called “terrorist cells” on Russian territory. The FSB must prevent “sabotage groups” from entering Russia and increase the protection of key infrastructure, Putin said, urging them to “respond accordingly”. The Russian president then called for a halt to illegal flows of arms and to strengthen security in four regions that Russia has unilaterally annexed: Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson.

Putin has admitted that some members of the Russian FSB have been killed in Ukraine. “Unfortunately there are leaks among our ranks,” he said, without specifying how many. “The FSB units were directly involved in the special military operation. They solved complex and non-standard operational tasks, covering the state border, actively fighting terrorism, organized crime, corruption and extremism,” he added Putin.

Moldova

After the clashes, part of the procession headed for the town hall of Chisinau, the Moldovan capital. Here the governor of the Orhei region, Dinu Turcanu, of the Sor party, addressed the crowd asking that the government help the population in the face of rising energy prices. The protest, with demonstrators arriving from all over the country, was organized by the People’s Movement, which brings together various organizations including the Sor party. The government accuses the movement, and in particular the SOR, of wanting to “destabilize” Moldova.

In mid-February, the pro-European president of Moldova, Maia Sandu, denounced a plot by Moscow to subvert the constitutional order, fanning the flames of protest over high bills. The plan also included sabotage, violent action and hostage-taking, with the intervention of militarily trained people from Russia, Belarus, Serbia and Montenegro, Sandu said. In this context, Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita resigned to hand over the leadership of the government to Dorin Recean, Sandu’s defense adviser and former interior minister.

Former Soviet republic of 2.5 million inhabitants, squeezed between Romania and Ukraine, Moldova has for years been grappling with the internal problem of the self-proclaimed pro-Russian secessionist republic of Transnistria, where there are troops from Moscow. Tensions escalated further with the Russian invasion of Ukraine. In June, Moldova was granted EU candidate country status together with Ukraine.