Propaganda or reality? The clash between Moscow and Kiev also extends to Minsk, at the moment only in wordsRussia accuses Ukraine of sending reconnaissance drones into Belarusian airspace, “to gather information on industrial sites and infrastructure in the border area”, after Kiev in recent days instead denounced that a total of four Russian drones had evaded Ukrainian anti-aircraft fire by flying deep into Belarus.

Alexey Polishchuk, head of the Commonwealth of Independent States Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, in an interview with Tass today made new accusations against Ukraine, which he said has aggressive plans against Belarus to compensate for its defeats on the front with Russia.

“We take seriously the reports about Ukrainian military forces stepping up their activities along the border with our ally Belarus. We expect the Kiev regime to take the most reckless steps due to its obvious failure in the area of ​​the special military operation,” he said.

The drone, according to Polishchuk, was forced to land 150 meters from the border, in the Gomel region. The machine’s memory card was full of photos of Belarusian civilian sites. The drone also had a cache for explosives.

“The Ministry of Defense of Belarus has indicated the movement of air defense and electronic warfare systems, armored vehicles and long-range artillery along the border. The reports indicate the strengthening of artificial obstacles and the deployment of special operations forces,” he recalled.

Belarus, he explained, however, “has also strengthened its defenses along the border to prevent provocations. Additional forces, air defense systems and rocket launchers have been deployed.” Later, in early July, Ukraine withdrew some of its units from the border.