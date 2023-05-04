“For Moscow”. “For the Kremlin”. These are the ‘messages’ that were found on the drones launched against Odessa during the night. This was denounced by the Ukrainian military in what appears to be a reference to the alleged “attempt” on the life of Vladimir Putin denounced by the Kremlin. The images released by the Ukrainian forces’ Southern Command show the messages written on two ‘tails’ of the drones, which – according to the Ukrainians – indicate the apparent “reason for the attack”.

According to the Command, Odessa was attacked by 15 Shahed-131/136 drones, 12 of which were shot down. The other three hit the lodgings of an educational institution.