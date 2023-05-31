War Russia Ukraine, the news of Wednesday 31 May

It doesn’t stop there war between Russia and Ukraine now in its 461st day. While Fly announced that it destroyed “the last Ukrainian warship” in the port of Odessa, the former Russian president Medvedev accused London of terrorist operations against Russia. Meanwhile, the governor of the Russian region of Krasnodar he said a Ukrainian drone was the probable cause of a fire that broke out at the oil refinery Afipsky.



Ukraine, Prigozhin: “Investigating crimes committed by defense leaders”

Yevgeny Prigozhin remains on the offensive against the top Russian defense forces. Wagner’s boss said today he asked prosecutors to investigate whether they committed “crimes” before or during the war in Ukraine. “Today – he announced on Telegram – I sent letters to the Investigative Committee and the Prosecutor’s Office of the Russian Federation with a request to check whether crimes were committed during the preparation and conduct of the special military operation by senior officials of the Ministry of Defence”. Prigozhin does not mention them explicitly but the reference is to Minister Sergey Shoigu and to the Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov.

Ukraine, Nordio signs a request for prosecution for “Putin’s architect”

The Minister of Justice, Charles Nordio, signed the request for prosecution against Lanfranco Cirillo, known as “Putin’s architect”, accused in Brescia for multiple crimes of customs smuggling and forgery in public deed. Since these were crimes committed abroad, the Brescia Public Prosecutor’s Office had asked the Minister to remove the condition of inadmissibility (pursuant to Article 9 of the Criminal Code). Lanfranco Cirillo is currently in Moscow; last January, Russia informed Italy of the absence of the conditions for his arrest, having acquired Russian citizenship.

Ukraine, Ft: “Western countries convinced that Kiev is behind the attacks in Russia”

Sources from Western countries are “convinced” that Ukraine is responsible for the series of attacks on Russian territory, one of the latest of which was conducted with drones over some residential districts of Moscow. The Financial Times reports. Ukraine “considers targets in Russian-occupied territory and inside Russia as equally legitimate targets,” a Western official said, adding that Kiev believes these operations are for “defensive purposes.” “. The British newspaper claims that the recent attacks on Russian territory have raised concern among Ukraine’s western allies, who have asked Kiev not to use weapons produced and donated by NATO to carry out this kind of raid.

