The Ukrainian armed forces have shot down a drone over Kiev, not far from the presidential palace of leader Volodymyr Zelensky. This was announced by the military administration of the Ukrainian capital on Telegram. “During the recent air raid alert an unmanned aerial vehicle was sighted over the city of Kiev. The object was shot down by the air defense forces. There is no information on casualties or damage to homes or infrastructure,” said l military administration of Kiev.

Read also

Mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote in Telegram that there were explosions and a fire in the Solomianka residential district in Kiev, possibly caused by drones. “In the Solomianka district, rescuers are trying to put out a fire in a 4-story building. The area of ​​the fire is 50 square meters,” he added, explaining that “so far no one has asked for medical assistance.”