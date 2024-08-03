Home page politics

Karsten-Dirk Hinzmann

The next coup: On the Vovchansk front, Ukrainian drone pilots managed to destroy a Russian post with a ground drone. © IMAGO/Nicolas Cleuet/Le Pictorium

New successful ambush: Russia is fighting against its own failure in the Kharkiv area. Ukraine is relying on pinpricks and is gaining ground.

Vovchansk – “The defense forces of Ukraine are responding appropriately to enemy actions, reinforcing units in threatened areas and continuing to destroy Russian troops, weapons and military equipment,” Vitaly Sarantsev said on Ukrainian television. The colonel and spokesman for the operational-tactical group in Kharkiv reported on various actions to not only stop Vladimir Putin’s invading troops, but to push them back. In Vovchansk, the defenders have now pulled off another coup – apparently without any risk to their own troops.

According to a report by Kyiv-Post Soldiers of the “Khorne Group” of the 116th Separate Mechanized Brigade of Ukraine transported a warhead to a Russian position in the city of Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region using an unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) and destroyed a Russian observation post there with a 200-kilogram combination of hydrogen and plastic explosives – the report is based on the video of the Ukrainian military journalist Andriy Tsaplienko on his Telegram-Channel.

Putin’s surprising losses: Ukraine scores with surprising guerrilla tactics

Using a ground drone and two containers filled with hydrogen and a load of plastic explosives, the brigade’s fighters destroyed the observation post of the Russian troops near a factory complex, Tsaplienko explained. From this post near Vovchansk, the enemy evacuated the wounded, relieved its own troops and supplied advanced positions with ammunition and provisions; preparations for offensive operations were also carried out in the block with the nine-story buildings, the 116th Separate Mechanized Brigade explained.

Ukraine is thus continuing its efforts to attack the Russian fighting units from their rear flank and cut them off from supplies. Throughout the entire course of the Ukraine war and in various theaters of war – for example in Crimea – the defenders have been able to gain ground against the Russians in this way. However, the Kyiv-Post further stated that the situation in the Kharkiv region remains critical, as the Russian armed forces appear to be determined to capture more territory. According to Vitaly Sarantsev, Russian troops are actively attacking the positions of the defense forces and are concentrating their efforts on the settlement of Vovchansk.

The video of the drone attack shows a vehicle laboriously trundling across streets and terrain, monitored by a reconnaissance drone; various quick cuts reveal only fragments of what is happening. Apparently, however, the ground drone was able to cross Russian-controlled territory unnoticed. The end of the clip is a massive explosion – the veracity and date of the video remain unclear. What is certain, however, is that Russia is under pressure. The offensive around Kharkiv remains on a knife edge, and the Russian troops are apparently having to fight their way forward meter by meter against fierce resistance.

Russia under pressure: Battle for factories decisive factor in Kharkiv offensive

“Russia under pressure: The battle for the chemical plant in Vovchansk will decide the fate of the Kharkiv offensive,” writes the New Zurich Newspaper (NZZ) and recalls the battles over the Azov steelworks in Mariupol, for example, which was also evidently shaped by Putin’s greed for prestige. NZZ advises caution when dealing with videos regarding the situation in Vovchansk: “Both sides are engaging in intensive propaganda, which makes it difficult to objectively assess the situation – and suggests that an important battle is hanging in the balance here,” writes NZZ-Author Ivo Mijnssen.

Although the Russians had already established themselves in Vovchansk weeks ago, the unhindered advance of the mobile explosive device seems to demonstrate gaps in Russian control of the area. At the end of June, the NZZ the situation of the Russian occupiers is generally considered difficult. For example, Ukraine is said to have attacked the area around Vovchansk with French glide bombs. “The fact that MiG-29 and Su-27 fighter jets are apparently flying so close to the front is new. It is probably the result of the West’s permission for Kiev to attack targets across the border and thus reduce Russia’s superiority in the air,” writes the NZZ.

Russia pushed underground: Ukrainian drones reduce Russia’s reach

It will be interesting to see to what extent the expected F-16s could further escalate the situation for the Russian troops. In addition, Ukraine has recently achieved unexpected success with drone attacks and has fired on several airfields – up to the Arctic Circle. At least Ukraine seems to have gained more or less control of the situation. The spokesman for the 116th Separate Mechanized Brigade explained that Russia is now forced to “gather personnel in basements in order to launch further attacks on Ukrainian positions,” as the Kyiv-Post reported.

Doug Livermore believes the Kharkiv offensive was a fundamental failure; for example, “Russian forces struggled to maintain a stable supply chain, which is crucial for sustained operations. The failure of the offensive also revealed weaknesses in Russia’s flexibility and command structures, which were outmaneuvered by more agile Ukrainian forces,” writes the analyst at the US think tank Center for European Policy Analysis (CEPA).

Putin may be about to launch a new offensive: Massive troop concentrations observed

Livermore attributes the failure of the Russian advance not only to the internal structural deficiencies within the Russian army, but above all to the Ukrainian cuts in Russian logistics. Apart from the rigid Russian tactic of blindly charging at enemy positions without regard for losses, the pinpricks against supply lines across the border in the Russian region of Belgorod ultimately had an effect, Livermore speculates. This was made possible by US President Joe Biden’s carte blanche for attacks beyond the Ukrainian border.

However, the NZZ In June, the question arose as to whether Russia was planning a larger offensive over the course of the summer with the smaller offensives in the Kharkiv region, or whether the forces of the invading army had already been exhausted – according to her, analysts interpreted the gathering of material and troops as preparation for the next massive attack. A drone attack by Ukraine, such as the one that took place in Vovchansk, could possibly delay this new offensive.

Ukraine shines with doggedness: Russian columns become an easy target

As the Ukrainian Pravda As had also already reported in mid-June, Russia is continuously strengthening its forces in the Kharkiv administrative district. More than 10,000 troops are now said to be assembled there; despite heavy losses, between 200 and 400 troops are being added every week. Although the defenders are hardly able to bring in fresh forces, their lines seem to have stabilized – according to the NZZ Western ammunition deliveries would contribute to this, as would drone attacks against Russian columns. The supplies would therefore be wiped out long before they reached their destination.

“The Russian occupiers continue to try to drive our defenders out of their positions. They are regrouping. In the area of ​​the settlements of Morokhovets and Krasne, the enemy is moving personnel to the area of ​​the settlement of Hlyboke to continue the attack,” Brigade spokesman Sarantsev recently told the Kyiv-Post.

According to analyst Doug Livermore, Russia’s inability to defeat the Ukrainian armed forces is rooted in its outdated military structures, as he says: “In contrast, the Ukrainian military has demonstrated remarkable resilience and adaptability in response to the Russian offensive. After the initial shock, the Ukrainian armed forces quickly regrouped and launched a successful counteroffensive that stabilized the front lines and recaptured key areas by mid-June.”