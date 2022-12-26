Moscow accuses Kiev of having carried out a similar attack on the airport, home to strategic bombers, last December 5

Three Russian servicemen have died in a drone strike on Russia’s Engels airbase, some 500km northeast of the border with Ukraine. This was reported by the Russian Defense Ministry explaining that its air defenses shot down the low-flying Ukrainian drone at around 01:35 local time on Monday. Three Russian servicemen died of wounds caused by the debris.

Russia accuses Ukraine of carrying out a similar attack on the airport, home to strategic bombers, on December 5. The airbase is located near the city of Saratov, approximately 730 kilometers from Moscow. The Ukrainian military has not officially commented on these attacks.