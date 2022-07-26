Home page politics

Despite Western sanctions, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin is pleased with the bubbling income in the energy sector. © Davor Puklavec/PIXSELL/Imago

Italy’s Prime Minister Mario Draghi resigns, and a short time later gas supplies from Russia are increased. The country’s course with regard to the Ukraine war could change massively.

Rome – The year 2022 will clearly show how dependent the West was, or in some cases still is, on Russian gas supplies. The sanctions of the NATO countries due to the Ukraine conflict have led to an outright economic war against Vladimir Putin’s country.

Superficially, the countries of the European Union and NATO are one entity, but there have long been cracks here and there that suggest a crumbling connection. In Italy, two remarkable events happened within a short period of time, which, according to a political expert, could be directly related – and threaten to bring the country a change of course due to the government crisis.

Italy: Mario Draghi resigns – a little later there will be more gas from Russia

This begs the question of what connection the events in the Ukraine war have with the resignation of Mario Draghi as Italy’s head of government. After the bang on the Appenin peninsula, the country is heading for new parliamentary elections. From the point of view of the Western allies, a scenario is looming that will (further) shake the ironclad attitude towards Russia.

According to political scientist Tobias Fella, Draghi is a man who advocated tough action against the Kremlin and Vladimir Putin, while at the same time reducing the Italians’ energy dependence on Russia: “Draghi stood for a pro-EU and pro-Nato course for his country . He was “transatlantic in orientation” and advocates strengthening NATO’s eastern flank,” the expert said GMX.de. According to him, the resigned head of government (74) also drew attention to the food crisis caused by the war in Ukraine early on.

Italy buys more gas from Russia – Govt to follow with pro-Russian stance?

Only a short time later there is another surprise: Italy receives higher gas supplies from Russia via the Baltic Sea pipeline Nord Stream 1: The country, which under Draghi actually wanted to import higher gas reserves from Algeria, recently received 36 million cubic meters of gas from Russia instead of 21 million cubic meters before. This was confirmed by the Italian energy company Eni last week. The controversial thing: Russia itself is the most important supplier of natural gas for Algeria. So it is not unlikely that Italy would prefer to buy energy itself from the largest country in the world rather than obtain it in a roundabout way for more expensive money. Incidentally, there is a similar background to Germany’s agreement with India.

The next government in Italy will in all likelihood be more right-wing conservative, and the overthrow of Draghi was reportedly pushed by pro-Russian parties. Politician Gennaro Migliore (Italia Viva party) is quoted as follows: “In Russia, champagne bottles are now being uncorked and vodka opened.” As Fella explains, a new government is looming in the southern European country that could massively change the political course towards Russia: “A centre-right alliance of Berlusconi’s Forza Italia, Salvini’s Lega and Meloni’s Fratelli d’Italia (FDI) is possible.”

In Russia, champagne bottles are now uncorked and vodka opened.

EU Russia policy under scrutiny – Italy could deviate

These are politicians who see Putin as a defender of “European values” and emphasize the “Christian identity” of the Russian president. Matteo Salvini, known as a right-wing populist, has admiration for Putin (69), the former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, like Gerhard Schröder, is considered a friend of Putin. The “post-fascist” Giorgia Meloni also wants to succeed Draghi.

So is it realistic that Russia, in gratitude for Draghi’s withdrawal, has increased gas supplies to Italy? Also opposite GMX.de Roman Maruhn, another political scientist, explains to the Italy expert: “Since Gazprom cannot be separated from the Kremlin and thus Putin, there can definitely be a connection.”

Ukraine conflict: sanctions against Russia are put to the test

The fuss surrounding the Nord Stream 1 turbine repaired in Canada recently showed just how shaky the stability of the sanctions can be after all, the component ended up in Russia. As a result, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyj criticized his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau. (PF)