Ukraine-Russia War, Prime Minister Mario Draghi had a new telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky this afternoon. At the center of the talks were the latest developments in the conflict in Ukraine and the ongoing humanitarian crisis. It is learned from Palazzo Chigi.

Zelensky lamented the Russian blockade of humanitarian corridors and the continuation of the siege and bombing of cities, including schools, resulting in civilian casualties, including children. Draghi reiterated the Italian government’s firm support for the Ukrainian authorities and people and Italy’s full willingness to contribute to international action to end the war and promote a lasting solution to the crisis in Ukraine.