(from the correspondent Ileana Sciarra) – Mario Draghi brought a message of peace to the White House, strengthening and strengthening the relationship found with his ally, strongly condemning what happens every hour under the skies of Ukraine – “massacres”, ” violence “and” butchery “of which Italians and Europeans are calling for an end – but also by inviting President Joe Biden to” use every channel for peace, direct and indirect “to arrive” at a ceasefire and the initiation of credible negotiations “. And he does so in the aftermath of the United States’ decision to adopt a law to speed up and oil the supply of weapons to Kiev, inspired by a 1941 measure that allowed Roosevelt’s United States to arm Hitler’s British army. And while in Rome some pieces of the majority of him continue to fibrillate, read M5S and Lega.

Draghi arrives at the White House 10 minutes early, for Americans ‘the unitalian’ precisely because he seems, at least in their eyes, so little Italian. Biden’s welcome is warm: smiles and knowing looks under the portraits of the great US presidents of the past. The condemnation of the Russian invasion of Ukraine is unanimous and firm. “Putin thought of dividing us but he failed“, they agreed. More: for Draghi” the war in Ukraine has further strengthened the union “between Rome and Washington.

“In Italy and in Europe people now want an end to these massacres, this violence and this butchery and people think what we can do to bring peace“, is the message that the premier delivers to his American friend. Even for the United States, the diplomatic solution is the way forward but” at present it does not seem that Russia is interested in peace talks ”, underlines the spokesperson of the White House Jen Psaki.

Before closing the declarations and starting a face to face where the conflict in Ukraine, the issue of sanctions and energy diversification promise to be king, Draghi also spoke about the EU, underlining the unity of the Old Continent in hours in which, on sanctions, divisions and distinctions are registered, with a confident look on the road that Europe will have to travel.

“What is happening in Ukraine has brought about a drastic change in the EU, we were close and now we are even closer and I know that we can count on your support as a sincere friend of the EU and of Italy”. And it is precisely in Biden that the Italian premier could find a precious ally in the European battle to impose a ceiling on the price of gas, a solution advocated by Italy. Biden, moreover, is aware of how much the EU plays a fundamental role for the US in the game of war in Ukraine.

“A strong European Union – he said – is in the interest of the United States. It is good for everyone”. At the end of the short ‘spray’ – in the jargon of the White House the brief exchange of statements between the leaders that anticipates the bilateral ones – comes a fire of questions shouted by reporters, especially Americans. Draghi and Biden do not lend themselves to answers but do not spare smiles: the agreement is full.

During the bilateral event, where the issue of weapons would remain out, Draghi raised with conviction the issue of peace and the path to reach a ceasefire. “Many in Europe – his words to Biden – share our united position in helping Ukraine, and in sanctioning Russia. But they also ask: How can we put an end to these atrocities? How can we reach a ceasefire? How can we promote credible negotiations to build lasting peace? At the moment it is difficult to have answers, but we must seriously ask ourselves about these questions ”.

“Peace will be what the Ukrainians want, not what others want”, The premier also remarked, cashing in an” I agree “from Biden who greeted with emphasis in the Palazzo Chigi environment. Like the very welcome compliments from Potus on the steps taken by Italy to sever the umbilical cord from Moscow on gas. “I congratulate you on what you have done in terms of energy diversification. It is more than I could have done!”, Biden acknowledged. On the oil front, the White House tenant reaffirmed the availability of the States to increase production, “but we also want to maintain our energy transition goals”.

As expected, Draghi then raised the price cap dossier. “The invasion of Russia has caused the price of gas to rise to very high levels – he recalled in the bilateral meeting which lasted just over an hour -. We need a cap ”on the price of gas at the European level. And Europe needs to be united in managing, also financially, the challenges we face: defense, the reconstruction of Ukraine, the costs of the crisis ”.