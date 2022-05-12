Draghi: Biden call Putin

Mario Draghi reiterated in the Council of Ministers that the initial effort is that all allies, but especially obviously the Russia he United States, are seated at a table. A table where, of course, Ukraine is the main actor. In this context, the premier said, Biden must call Putin. Contacts – explained the premier – must be restarted, intensified at all levels, with the ability not to forget, because it is “impossible”, but to “look to the future”.

Conte: let’s go to the vote

“We cannot think that the government goes ahead by itself deciding from time to time what to do and how to position itself, because a political mandate is needed. The fact that there is already a decree indicating a deadline to pass in Parliamentdoes not mean that there cannot be an update on the state of the war. A passage with a vote and an act of parliamentary direction would be an element of clarity also for all political forces. After two and a half months the scenarios are changing and we must be able to give a mandate more loud“. The president of the M5s, Giuseppe Contand, at Piazzapulita broadcast tonight on La7.

Salvini: good Draghi, Italy lead Europe on the path of peace

“Well so, this is the will of the League and of the majority of Italians. Italy leads Europe on the path of peace, as it always has, while others spend billions on arms and war. To get to the” ceasefire ” we need to talk to everyone, Russia including “, says the leader of the Matteo Salvini League after the news on the words of Mario Draghi at the beginning of the Council of Ministers.

