War in Ukraine, briefing by Prime Minister Mario Draghi in the Senate. “We must reach the ceasefire as soon as possible and restart the negotiations, I shared this with President Biden”.

“The government has moved with the utmost determination to eliminate the bureaucratic constraints that limit the expansion of renewables in Italy. Renewable energy remains the only way to free ourselves from fossil fuel imports and to achieve a truly growth model. sustainable. The government will strive to dismantle the bureaucratic barriers that prevent investment, “he said.