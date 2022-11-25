Ukraine | Dozens of stoves are manufactured in Lappeenranta and shipped to Ukraine

University students and staff make 20-40 stoves to help Ukrainians. The first stoves will go to Ukraine next week.

at LUT University (Lappeenranta-Lahti University of Technology) in the coming weeks, 20-40 stoves intended for households will be manufactured, which are to be transported to Ukrainians suffering from energy shortages. Stoves can be used to heat the home and prepare food.

It is a project of the university’s mechanical engineering students and staff, the LUT University press release says. Stoves are made as part of course exercises.

The stoves are meant to help Ukrainians, whose electricity and heat distribution is often interrupted. Ukraine suffers from power outages caused by both Russian bombings and austerity measures.

The project planning and 3D modeling of the fireplace started this week. The first fireplace is scheduled to be completed on Monday of next week.

“Some of our volunteers also work on the stoves in the evenings and on weekends, so that important help can arrive as quickly as possible”, LUT University Mechanical Engineering Department Head and Professor Juha Varis says in the announcement.

The stoves will be shipped to Ukraine as they are completed in the university’s laboratories as series production. The first stoves will go to Ukraine already next week.

According to Varis, all the stoves will arrive within a few weeks.

In Ukraine, local authorities deliver the stoves to where, in their judgment, they are most needed.

“The fireplaces are designed so that they can be connected to the chimney of an apartment building. We put small starters in the stoves for connecting the pipes”, Varis describes in the announcement.

Part the materials needed to make the stoves are received as donations from partners, for example local companies.

Rector of LUT University Juha-Matti Germany expresses the hope that the manufacture of stoves will also inspire others to help Ukrainians.