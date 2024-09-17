Ukraine has been invading Russia’s Kursk region for over a month opening a second front in the war with Moscow. Kiev’s armed forces have come to control hundreds of square kilometers ‘in Vladimir Putin’s home’, exposing the fragility of the enemy’s defenses. Russia is trying to regain control of the situation, with the aim of pushing Ukrainian soldiers back across the border.

The Ukrainian offensive, which according to President Volodymyr Zelensky is proceeding “according to plan”, has not radically changed the balance of the war. It has not determined, for example, a decrease in Russian pressure in Donetsk, another very hot zone of the conflict.

Doubts and questions after 40 days of offensive in Russia

After 40 days since the beginning of the raid, questions are being raised about the final objective of the action: to widen the net of Moscow’s forces? To gain weight at a possible negotiating table? The questions abound and doubts are not lacking, even at the top of the Ukrainian apparatus.

The former commander of Kiev forces, now ambassador to London, Valery Zaluzhny, did not hide his opposition to the incursion. The same position was expressed by the commander of the 80th Air Force assault brigade, Emil Ishkulov, who was removed from his post last July, not without protests from the officers in his entourage.

“We do not understand why commanders who have unquestioned authority among the personnel, who have achieved victorious results in the field and experience of a great war, are falling out of favor among the leaders of the armed forces,” some of them said in a protest video posted on social media.

What is the goal in Kursk?

Ukrainian media then wrote that Ishkulov’s removal was due to the fact that he “opposed a task that did not correspond to the strength of the brigade.” A task that, two senior officers cited by Politico now testify, was precisely the operation in Kursk. The commander feared that his brigade would be too exposed in Russia and that the number of victims could increase dramatically.

Zaluzhny, for his part, argued that it was unclear what the second step would be after the incursion across the border by elite units of the select forces from four brigades. ‘Once you have the bridgehead, what do you do?’ he asked, without ever getting a clear answer from Zelensky, sources said. “It looked like a gamble,” said the general, who was removed from his post in February and is considered a possible political challenger to Zelensky.

Ukraine in trouble in Donetsk

Your question resonates among many skeptics, both in Ukraine and in the West, so Deployment of forces in Kursk means fewer contingents in Donetskwhere a Russian offensive is underway towards Pokrovsk, a town of strategic importance, and the road connecting Donetsk to Zaporizhzhia, towards the western defensive lines around Vuhledar.

“Russian forces continue to make significant tactical advances southeast of Pokrovsk, a major logistics hub that sits at the crossroads of some of Russia’s most important rail supply lines,” said the Institute for the Study of War, a think tank that has been monitoring the conflict on a daily basis since its inception.

Zelensky insists that the situation in Donetsk is normalizing, although he admits that it remains difficult. The connection between Kursk and Donetsk boils down, according to the Ukrainian president, to thinking that the Russians were forced to divert resources from the front line in eastern Ukraine. A thesis reiterated by the commander of the forces Oleksandr Syrskyi, considered the architect of the Kursk operation, according to which Kiev’s forces now have control of almost a thousand square kilometers in the Russian region.

But the number of Ukrainian soldiers who are wounded or killed in Donetsk is rising rapidly, soldiers on the front say. And it is Syrskyi who is forced to begin redeploying some units from Kursk to strengthen the defenses in Donetsk. All this does not matter to the soldiers on the front lines, elated at being able to bring to Russia the drama they have been suffering at home since February 2022. “I felt part of history because it was the first time since World War II that Russia was invaded,” says Sergei, one of them.