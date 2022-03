Debris of a destroyed building is seen after bombing in Chernihiv, Ukraine, March 27, 2022.| Photo: EFE/EPA/NATALIIA DUBROVSKA

While new negotiations between Russia and Ukraine are taking place earlier this week in Turkey, the Ukrainian government announced that it will give up establishing humanitarian corridors this Monday (28).

Ukraine fears Russian attacks while evacuating civilians. “Our intelligence reported possible provocations by the occupants on the routes of the humanitarian corridors. Therefore, for safety reasons for civilians, no humanitarian corridors will be opened today.” Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchukon Telegram.