Juan Pablo Nahuel is the leader of the international humanitarian organization Doctors without borders (MSF) in the city of Ivano-Frankivsk, in eastern Ukraine. This Argentine arrived in the country the first week of March, a few days after the Russian invasion began. Since then he has ensured the mental health, the supply of medicines and basic necessities and the medical care of the Ukrainian civilian population. From a bunker, he spoke with EL TIEMPO about his experience.

Are there other MSF missions in Ukraine?

At the moment there are other groups in kyiv and in the areas where the conflict is much more active. There are places, especially in the east, where it is not allowed to enter due to security, such as Mariupol.

What has been the most complex part of the mission?

The main challenge for our group has been to organize the distribution chain to get the necessary elements to the area where they are most needed, which has required a large logistics network.

What is your X-ray of what is happening?

There are two large sectors of the population: one where the conflict is active; there it is very difficult to continue with normal life, especially because these people are living day to day without many elements, without water, without the adequate amount of food, with unstable public supplies. And the other, where the population of the cities is not directly affected by the conflict and tries to continue with their daily routine, working and carrying out their activities.

Is there a constant flow of displaced people?

Many people who have been displaced have relatives in other countries, but also many who have no relatives have stayed here. Those are the most vulnerable. Among those on the move, the majority are women, the elderly and children. That is the population we serve the most.

Have you witnessed attacks against civilians?

No, but I have documented attacks on health institutions. More than 30 attacks on hospitals have been reported. Alarms sound here many times a day, and when that happens people have to go to a bunker or shelter, which are always the bases of buildings or underground, to be safe in the event of a bombardment. Something that has been very striking for me is the calm of these people, that is something very positive. One does not stop thinking what it would be like in another society, perhaps not so prepared, it would be another scenario, people running everywhere.

What ailments do you treat the most?

There are two large groups of diseases. Physical injuries due to the armed conflict that are treated in the hospital, and the other has to do with those who are displaced and suffer from traumatic situations or other chronic diseases such as diabetes and hypertension, and miss their treatments.

What is a typical day like for you in Ukraine?

It’s hard to think of a normal day, because every day is different. It depends on whether there is an alarm or not. If there is danger, the day begins by getting into a bunker with what we have on and some food to be there for a few hours. One of the things that you learn in the field is to try to regulate your energy, rest when you can, because you never know how long you will be awake.

What message would you give to the world?

In principle, that health and access to it should not be a luxury, it is a right that all people should have. No one deserves to be affected by differences in political ideology or by conflicts of interest. The innocent do not have to be victims of war (…). In addition, I think it is important to remember that although this conflict has great visibility in the media, there are many other conflicts that are also taking place at this time, such as in Mali and South Sudan.

CLARA INES GONZALEZ

EL TIEMPO School of Journalism

International Writing