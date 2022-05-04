The humanitarian organization Doctors of the World warned this Wednesday of the worrying number of cases of mental disorders derived from the war in Ukraineespecially among the displaced and refugees, and the difficulty in being able to offer them the necessary help.

The Ukrainians themselves are one of the main obstacles at the time of being able to carry out an adequate psychological treatment, since are not used to the culture of undergoing therapy.

People react differently, some are depressed, some are agitated. But abnormal behavior can be detected immediately.

“During the first days we had cases where we approached people and said ‘we are psychologists and we want to help’ and they responded that they didn’t want to,” says Denis Humenny, a crisis psychologist and volunteer for the United Ukraine organization, in a statement.

The medical association stated that the most vulnerable population is the displacedsince, despite having fled to safer areas, the shock of abandoning their lives and starting from scratch without resources is very difficult to assimilate.

“They live with uncertainty, with ambiguity and without knowing how to fix their lives. It is very difficult to adapt to a new life, because everything is ruined.”

“In the hospital we immediately see that it is a displaced person without asking where he comes from,” explained Oleksandr Ivanovych, director of the emergency hospital in Chernovtsi, a Ukrainian city that receives many refugees because it is close to the border with Moldova and Romania.

Within the affected groups, the focus should be on single-parent families, minors, the elderly or with a chronic disease.

But above all, the doctors emphasized “people with intellectual disabilities and mental health disorders, because they are the most vulnerable and because they need the support and help of their caregivers in order to survive,” said Ricardo Angora, mental health coordinator. Doctors of the World in the emergency in Ukraine.

Doctors of the World points out the need to have qualified personnel to carry out therapies to deal with the situation in Ukraine, as well as supplies in psychoneurological facilities.

In this field, the health organization supports hospitals by donating medicines for mental health and has made a telephone line with psychological care available to the population to provide remote coverage to people who are in areas of difficult access.

