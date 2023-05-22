During the night, the Russian army heavily bombed the Dnipropetrovsk region of Ukraine with cruise missiles and drones: the city of Dnipro, in the eastern part of the country, was particularly hard hit. The State Emergency Service of Ukraine has released images showing a destroyed fire station, with its roofs reduced to rubble and fire engines seriously damaged. The city has been targeted with 16 missiles and 20 attack drones.



00:45