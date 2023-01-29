Home page politics

Andrew Schmid

The chancellor and the party leader: Olaf Scholz with Saskia Esken. © IMAGO/Sebastian Rau/photothek.de

Ukraine disagreement in the SPD? Scholz and Pistorius rule out a fighter jet delivery to Kyiv. Party leader Saskia Esken gives up. The news ticker.

Update from January 29, 10:45 p.m: Despite the currently difficult situation on the front, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj is confident of victory: “2023 must and will definitely be the year of our victory!” Zelenskyj wrote on Telegram on Sunday. In his video speech every evening, he also conceded with a view to the hard-fought east of his country: “The situation is very tough.” In the Donetsk region, the cities of Bakhmut and Wuhledar in particular are still exposed to constant Russian shelling. Despite high losses in their own ranks, the Russians did not reduce the intensity of their attacks there.

“Russia hopes to prolong the war and exhaust our forces,” said Zelenskyy. “So we must make time our weapon. We need to accelerate events.” In particular, the speed of delivery of foreign military aid is a key factor in this war, the Ukrainian leader stressed. He also insisted once again on further arms deliveries beyond the main battle tanks recently promised by the West.

Esken does not rule out fighter jets – Scholz warns of “outbidding competition” for weapons deliveries

First report from January 29, 7 p.m: Berlin – Germany to deliver 14 Leopard 2 main battle tanks to Ukraine. From Kiev’s point of view, however, this should not be the end of it. Ukraine repeatedly requested the delivery of fighter jets over the weekend. What the Chancellor recently clearly denied is now no longer ruled out by his party leader.

SPD leader Saskia Esken can possibly imagine a delivery of fighter jets in the Ukraine war: When asked whether she would rule out the delivery of fighter jets, Esken said on Sunday in the ARD “Report from Berlin”: “It is very important on the fact that Germany and that NATO are not parties to the war,” the government wants to avoid “for all future”. That is why the government is in very close coordination with the USA on these issues.

At the same time, it is important that Germany make it clear to Russian President Vladimir Putin with every decision “that we reject Russian aggression”. There was also no clear no to the delivery of submarines, as ex-ambassador Andriy Melnyk had demanded on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Olaf Scholz is more reserved. The chancellor warned in an interview at the weekend with the daily mirror before “entering into a constant bidding war when it comes to weapon systems”. He was referring to the demand to now also supply fighter jets to Ukraine. He made similar statements in his government survey in the Bundestag.

I made it clear very early on that it was not about combat aircraft. That hasn’t changed at all – and nothing will change either.

Fighter jet deliveries: Defense Minister considers “that to be impossible”

Explosive: The new Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, also SPD, put a clear stop to the delivery of fighter jets. “I think that’s out of the question” he said the Süddeutsche Zeitung: “Fighter aircraft are much more complex systems than main battle tanks and have a completely different range and firepower. We would venture into dimensions that I would currently warn against.” SPD General Secretary Kevin Kühnert also slowed down Mercury-Interview at arms deliveries. And even the FDP defense expert Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann – a vehement supporter of arms deliveries to Ukraine – said on RTL: “I don’t see it with the planes, to say it directly.”

Different statements were heard from Paris. “We must examine requests on a case-by-case basis and leave all doors open,” said Thomas Gassilloud, chairman of the Defense Committee of the French National Assembly according to the British telegraph at a meeting in London. “We’ll see what happens next in the coming weeks because things are moving fast.” Other Western countries like the Netherlands aren’t ruling out jet delivery either.

Russia on jet deliveries: “It’s worth remembering Baerbock’s remarks”

Is the next NATO disagreement looming on the jet issue? Russia is already mocking the current statements. The West is sending “competing and quite demonstrative signals,” said Duma deputy Leonid Slutsky. He was a member of the Russian delegation that met with Ukraine last spring for peace talks.

The Russian news agency Tass also quoted the politician with statements about Germany. Scholz promises that Germany is not interested in an escalation, while at the same time NATO officials speak of a “direct confrontation with Russia”. He probably meant Admiral Rob Bauer, the president of the NATO military committee. This said on Sunday: “NATO is prepared for a direct confrontation with Russia.”

Slutski also said: “It is worth remembering the statements made by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock about a ‘war against Russia’.” .” The Federal Foreign Office later qualified Baerbock’s statement and made it clear that supporting Ukraine in exercising its right to self-defense does not make Germany “a party to a conflict”. (as)