The US and its allies discussed with Ukraine strengthening its air defenses and protecting the energy system

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan discussed strengthening the air defense system and protecting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure with his colleagues from Great Britain, France and Germany, as well as with the head of the Ukrainian presidential office Andriy Yermak. This was reported by TASS.

It is noted that the meeting, which took place on August 30 at the White House, was attended by diplomatic adviser to the President of France Emmanuel Bonn, foreign policy adviser to the Chancellor of Germany Jens Plötner, as well as national security adviser to the Prime Minister of Great Britain Tim Barrow.

The policymakers also discussed U.S. and allied investments in the military-industrial base to maintain long-term security. In addition, the meeting participants talked about “efforts to ensure support for a just and lasting peace based on the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Earlier it became known that the administration of US President Joe Biden was considering revising the contents of military aid packages for Ukraine against the backdrop of events in the Kursk region. According to an unnamed official, the White House is holding closed discussions on whether to include more armored vehicles in aid packages or increase the supply of ammunition.