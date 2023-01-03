Local authorities in the Kharkiv area have discovered, since the region’s liberation from Russian forces last September, 25 torture chambers. The regional police chief, Volodymyr Timoshko, denounced that in these civilian facilities they were detained and tortured “in inhumane conditions”.

Some prisoners were subjected to electric shocks and others had their fingers broken. In the region have been recovered the bodies of 920 civilians, 25 of them childrenkilled by Russian forces.