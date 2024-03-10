Ukraine on Sunday criticized Pope Francis' call for negotiations with Russia two years after its invasion. Vowing to “never” surrender after the pontiff said kyiv should “have the courage to raise the white flag.”

The Catholic leader, 87, stoked anger in kyiv this weekend after he said in an interview that Ukraine should negotiate with Russia, which has seized large swaths of its territory in the offensive.

It is not the first statement by Pope Francis during the invasion of Moscow that has caused outrage in Ukraine, although the pontiff has also made statements that have generated angry reactions in Russia.

This time, in response to the interview given by the Pope to the Swiss radio station RTS, in which the Catholic leader raised the possibility of a surrender, two years after Kiev has fought the Russian forces in its territory, the Minister of Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba stated:

Our flag is yellow and blue. This is the flag by which we live, die and prevail. We will never raise any other flag

What Pope Francis said in an interview that, according to the Vatican, took place in early February, was: “I believe that the strongest are those who see the situation, think about the people and have the courage to raise the white flag and negotiate”.

As a sign of kyiv's anger, Ukrainian authorities compared the statement to the collaboration of the Catholic Church with Nazi Germany in World War II.

“At the same time, when it comes to the white flag, we know this Vatican strategy from the first half of the 20th century,” Kuleba declared, calling on the Holy See to “avoid repeating the mistakes of the past.”

"When you see that you are defeated… you have to have the courage to negotiate." In an interview with RSI, Pope Francis says Ukraine should have the "courage of the white flag" and seek an end to the war with Russia through international mediators.



Ukraine's ambassador to the Vatican, Andrii Yurash, went further by comparing the Pope's negotiation suggestion to talking to Adolf Hitler:

“(The) lesson is only one: if we want to end the war, we have to do everything possible to kill (the) Dragon,” he said on social media.

After the interview aired, Francis offered new prayers for “martyred Ukraine,” while Vatican officials said his appeal was only intended to end the bitter fighting.

kyiv, awaiting Francis' visit

On Saturday night, the Vatican issued a statement insisting that the pope's use of the expression “white flag” – a widely used sign of surrender on the battlefield – was intended to mean “a cessation of hostilities, a truce reached with the courage of negotiation”.

However, the Pontiff's words were understood as a call to surrender and criticized by some Western diplomats.

“Russia is the aggressor and violates international law! That is why Germany asks Moscow to stop the war, not Kiev,” said Bernhard Kotsch, Germany's envoy to the Vatican.

While Kuleba said kyiv has hoped Francis will visit its war-torn country after more than two years of fighting against its larger neighbor.

“We continue to hope that, after two years of devastating war in the heart of Europe, the pontiff will find the opportunity to make an apostolic visit to Ukraine to support more than one million Ukrainian Catholics, more than five million Greek Catholics and all Ukrainians,” Kuleba said.

Another moment when Francis drew criticism in the first months after the Russian invasion of February 2022 for not pointing out Moscow as the aggressor.

The pontiff has also caused unrest in Russia, when in the winter of 2022 he said that his “cruelest” forces in Ukraine were “not of the Russian tradition”, but minorities such as “the Chechens, the Buryats, etc.”

The Vatican then apologized officially to Moscow.

Last year, Pope Francis appointed a senior cardinal to try to negotiate peace in Ukraine, who has visited Moscow, kyiv, Washington and Beijing.

