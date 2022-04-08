“I have set myself a goal, and when I set myself a goal, I certainly reach it: I am working to exclude Russia from Interpol, which they use at their pleasure to get rid of people who are uncomfortable for them.” This is the surprising statement of Yevhen Lavrenchuk, the Ukrainian director reached last December by an international arrest order issued by Russia while he was in Naples, who, interviewed by Adnkronos after his release, which took place in early March, explains: ” I am not alone in this battle, I have international lawyers with me who help me write letters. We are already in contact with the General Secretariat of Interpol in Lyon and we have already received some signs of support “.

The ambitious operation, explains the Ukrainian director, was born with the aim of “doing everything to cut Russia from the Interpol system, which abuses this system to persecute people for their opinions, which is completely contrary to the regulation. of this organization “. Analyzing the situation “we have seen that about 35% of all world requests made to Interpol belong to the Russian Federation – says the theater director, who in Russia is considered a dissident for his ideas in opposition to Putin’s policy – And they are not the first person persecuted for his political position but I would like to be the latest victim of Russian Interpol “.

According to Lavrenchuk “in Interpol there is no place for aggressor countries that break all possible international norms, all ethical norms during the war, because even war has its laws and canons and limits granted. Russia violates everything. This. His is an ignoble war, he bombs people and they call it a special operation. This is the pinnacle of cynicism. ” Lavrenchuk relives the incredible story that blocked him in Naples with Adnkronos. “On 17 December I was returning to Lviv from Tel Aviv where I was visiting my sister with a ticket that included a stopover in Naples – he says – I should have stayed 2 hours, but three months have already passed. They arrested me at the time of control. of the documents because the official got the Interpol ‘red notice’ that I was a wanted man, which came as a surprise to me because I didn’t expect it. “

“When I was leaving from Tel Aviv to Naples I posted the photo of my boarding pass on Facebook tagging Naples as the next stop-he observes- There have been many comments on this as I am an opera director and Naples is the cradle of opera, the homeland of Caruso and others “. So “I wasn’t hiding, the information on where I was was public,” Lavrenchuk says. That he was not expecting to be accused of financial crimes: I there (in Russia, ed.) Directed a private theater, not a state one. I couldn’t steal anything from anyone. The most they could charge me for is forgery. And here instead you are suddenly ‘guilty’ and Russia wants to lock you in for 10 years “.

The director, who was born in Lviv and moved to study and work in Russia where he remained for many years, before being expelled for his political views when the war broke out in Donbass – he is well aware of being in the sights of Russia : “I was a dissident, and I received threats already when I told Russia to change its policy, which was not formed in 2014 but began to be formed in 2000, and I was pointing this out every time at all levels in all interviews. So yes, I was getting threats but I didn’t think they would ‘pack up’ the allegations in this finance-related way. ”

On the role of artists in this war, Lavrenchuk is tranchant: “Today artists ‘do not react’ to the war. They are afraid. Seeing what happened to Kirill Serebrennikov (Russian ‘anti Putin’ director found guilty by the Meshchansky district court in Moscow for embezzlement of 129 million rubles, ed.) thought it better not to talk, keep your head down, and so they can continue to have their own theater and so on “. If you weren’t forced to stay in Italy, would you be at the front fighting with your compatriots? “Yes undoubtedly. Some of my spiritual and personal beliefs would not have allowed me to hold a weapon, and I would not have been very useful in this area. But I would have done everything, using all my possibilities. People should be in their own right. place, when it’s time “.