It is expected a “difficult” European Council on the start of Ukraine's EU accession talks. The summit is scheduled for next Thursday and Friday: the times have already been 'stretched' as much as possible, since the arrivals of the leaders are expected starting from 8.30 on Thursday morning, given that all or almost all of them will already be in Brussels, due to the summit on the Western Balkans which will start on Wednesday afternoon.

The problem is the veto announced by Hungary with a letter to Charles Michel from Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who asked not to put the Ukraine issue on the agenda, given that the lack of consensus “will inevitably lead to failure” of the summit. A senior EU official predicts a summit that will continue into the weekend: “We talk about money, about unanimity, it's a crucial issue, it concerns history: we can expect it to last a little longer” than expected, he says, because “the The pressure is quite high and the leaders will try to resolve the issue before the end of the year.”

Another blocked issue is the revision of the multiannual financial framework, the Mff 2021-27, which is linked to the decision on Ukraine, given that the main reason for dissent are aid to Kiev, for which 50 billion euros are needed. The European Commission is preparing to release 10 billion euros of EU funds, intended for Hungary, mainly due to the justice reform implemented by Budapest, but with a timing that suggests an attempt to 'soften' the Hungarian prime minister, who often has a pragmatic and transactional attitude at the top, beyond public declarations.

Now that the Polish prime minister is no longer Mateusz Morawiecki of the Pis, but Donald Tusk of the Civic Platform, the Hungarian leader should in theory be more isolated, but the EU source is cautious: “We will have to see what the dynamics are,” he says. As for Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, who is also not hostile to Russia, “so far he has not questioned the consensus” in the EU on aid to Ukraine, observes the EU source. “Unanimity” of the 27 is needed to start accession talksremember, so there is no way to get around a possible blockade by Hungary, but on aid to Kiev there are ways to move forward anyway at 26: “Where there is a will, there is a way” to move forward, observe.

The draft conclusions read, in point 14, that the European Council “decides to open accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova”, grants candidate status to Georgia and declares itself “ready to open accession negotiations with Bosnia and Herzegovina, once the necessary degree of compliance with the membership criteria has been achieved”. It is put down in black and white such an enlargement will lead to the need for “internal reforms” (given that Ukraine is a large country, with over 40 million inhabitants, and is a true giant in agriculture), which will be discussed “in the next meetings, with the intention of adopting conclusions on a strategic framework that outlines the way to act for the Union”.

It is not certain, but it is possible, that a possible failure of the summit on the start of accession talks with Ukraine will also block the Moldova, Georgia and Bosnia-Herzegovina dossiers. Certainly a possible failure of the summit to start talks would send a very bad signal. Not only on the fate of Ukraine, but also, and perhaps above all, on the future of the EU.

Hungary or not, “I am sure that the 26 will reiterate support for Ukraine,” the source says, as has always been done since the beginning of the large-scale Russian invasion. Also on the table, among other things, are migration (for now the conclusions state that the European Council “held a strategic discussion on migration”), security and defence, hybrid attacks, the EU's strategic agenda .

The leaders will also talk about the war in the Middle East, another divisive issue: the common line is based on the total condemnation of Hamas and Israel's right to defend itself, on the need to alleviate the suffering of the population of the Gaza Strip and on the “political process” necessary to overcome the conflict. If the request for a “ceasefire” does not gather the necessary consensus, because many delegations are against it, “we will see in the discussion” whether the request for “humanitarian pauses” can evolve towards more “prolonged” pauses.

Nothing certain is known about the possible duration of the summit. It will certainly be at least two days, from early morning, and the night between Thursday and Friday. The senior EU official even evokes the previous 'monstre' summit of July 2020, in which the leaders took four days to launch the 2021-27 MFF and the Next Generation EU plan, in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.