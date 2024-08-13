Dina Mahmoud (London)

Informed Ukrainian sources revealed that many of the soldiers participating in the unprecedented attack that Kiev has been waging for more than a week on the Russian Kursk region were not informed of this mission until a few days before it began, as part of a broad blackout strategy that even included the major Western powers, allies of President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The sources pointed to the confirmations of the United States and Germany, two of the largest countries supporting Zelensky militarily and financially, that they did not receive any prior notice from Kiev of the military operation, which represents the largest attack by a foreign army on Russia since the era of World War II.

According to sources who spoke to Western media, between five and six brigades of the Ukrainian army are participating in the Kursk offensive, which soldiers participating in it said witnessed rapid progress in its first days, at a rate of up to 10 kilometers per day, leading to an incursion of more than 30 kilometers into Russian territory in less than a week, and the seizure of areas with an area of ​​approximately 350 square kilometers.

The soldiers attributed this steady advance to the surprise that Russian forces were given in the first hours of the offensive, which forced more than 120,000 civilians to flee their homes. Some of those soldiers said they were surprised that their units faced little resistance.

Ukraine announced yesterday that it would not keep Russian territory seized during its surprise cross-border operation under its control and offered to stop attacks if Moscow agreed to a “just peace.”

While senior officials in Moscow are vowing to expel the forces participating in the attack from the country’s territory, Ukrainian soldiers see the current operation’s goals as strengthening the position of Zelensky’s government during any future negotiations, and relieving pressure on Kiev on other fronts.

According to reports highlighted by the British newspaper, the Financial Times, it is still too early to determine whether this tactic is bearing fruit or not yet, in light of the current data indicating that Moscow has only withdrawn a limited number of soldiers from the Donetsk front in southeastern Ukraine and Kharkiv in the northeastern part of the country. The Ukrainian army has used units deployed on these two fronts to participate in the attack on Kursk, which raises fears among some Ukrainian soldiers that this could give the Russian army the opportunity to achieve field gains in Donetsk and Kharkiv, including strategic towns such as Chasiv Yar, which Moscow is trying hard to control.

While these soldiers expressed concern that the continuation of the Kursk offensive could come at the expense of cities threatened by the Russians, especially in Donetsk, military experts said that Russian forces are already making progress on the ground around some important strongholds in eastern Ukraine, which may have “fallen” operationally to Moscow, even if they are still theoretically under Kyiv’s control.

On the other hand, experts confirmed that the involvement of Ukrainian forces advancing into Kursk in digging trenches and establishing defensive fortifications is an indication that the battles there may continue for a relatively long time, which may turn that area into a major battlefront in the raging battles between Moscow and Kiev for about 29 months.

In statements published by the American magazine “Forbes” on its website, experts warned that the task of the Russian forces in this regard is becoming more difficult due to the return of aid flowing from the United States to Kiev, which means that Moscow will not be able to count on running out of ammunition and equipment to get Ukrainian soldiers out of Kursk.

Informed military circles estimate that the Kremlin’s chances of launching a strong counterattack on the invading forces, before they finish building their defensive fortifications, seem to be rapidly diminishing, especially in light of Ukrainian soldiers continuing to launch attacks against Russian military reinforcements trying to reach Kursk.

These estimates indicate that Russia is seeking to transfer between ten and eleven battalions, consisting of approximately four thousand soldiers, to the battlefront in this region, amid expectations that this is merely a prelude to bringing in larger reinforcements, which may eventually include tens of thousands of soldiers.