People’s Deputy Goncharenko: Kyiv did not release three deputies of Poroshenko’s party to the USA

Kyiv did not allow three more Verkhovna Rada deputies from the European Solidarity party, whose leader is the former head of the Ukrainian state Petro Poroshenko, to go on a business trip to the United States. About this in Telegram– People’s Deputy Alexey Goncharenko reported to the channel.

Previously, Poroshenko himself was not allowed to go abroad. He said that the border guards were following the instructions of the office of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, although the decision on the business trip to the United States and Poland was signed by Verkhovna Rada Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk. At the same time, the State Border Service stated that such a document was canceled. The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said that the politician intended to meet with the pro-Russian Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban, so the agency recommended that the authorities cancel the trip.

According to Goncharenko, the office of the President of Ukraine refused to sign travel documents for parliamentarians Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze, Irina Gerashchenko and Maria Ionova.

The People’s Deputy emphasized that in the United States his colleagues had confirmed meetings planned in Congress, the Pentagon, the State Department and think tanks.

At the same time, the president’s office signed a business trip to the United States for deputies from the “Voice” party Alexandra Ustinova and Vladimir Tsabal. “There is such a new folk sign that when you are friends with the OP, then everything is possible,” Goncharenko sarcastically said.

On November 28, it was reported that a “deputy landing” consisting of people’s deputies from the “Servant of the People” would leave Ukraine for the United States. The main focus of the trip is the work of deputies of Vladimir Zelensky’s party with congressmen in order to convince them to continue supporting Kyiv.