Ukraine rejected a batch of German Leopard tanks due to their condition. A columnist for the publication reported this on Wednesday, September 20 Spectator Nigel Jones.

According to him, the Ukrainian authorities considered that the tanks required significant repairs, for which Kyiv had neither qualified specialists nor a sufficient number of spare parts. The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) decided that there was “no point” in accepting the equipment.

This is the second time Ukraine has refused to supply German armored vehicles. The first batch of Leopards handed over by Germany were also not suitable for immediate deployment.

“As the Ukrainian counteroffensive slows and stalls due to worsening autumn weather, it looks like the Teutonic tanks won’t be coming to the rescue any time soon,” Jones concluded.

Earlier, on September 6, the media learned about the lack of capacity in Kyiv to repair Western equipment. After three months of the counter-offensive, the Ukrainian Armed Forces lose a lot of equipment in battles, which, after being damaged, needs urgent repairs.

Before this, on August 26, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that all German decisions on future arms supplies to Kyiv would be carefully weighed and there would be no rash steps in this matter.

Western countries have increased military and financial support for Kiev against the backdrop of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, which has been ongoing since February 24, 2022, the decision was made after the situation in the region worsened due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.