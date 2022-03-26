“Zelensky is not a politician, but his past as a show man has certainly helped him to take on the role of President of Ukraine, to play a part, to ‘hit’ the enemy with his words. it is undeniable, he has turned into a real head of state “. This is what Diana Tomiczek young Ukrainian entrepreneur, linked to the fashion sector, tells Adnkronos, originally from Bila TzerKva, a city 85 kilometers from Kiev, fleeing her city after the first bombings and today in the capital.

In Bila Tzerkva Diana Tomiczek has opened a boutique, ‘Veste Italia’, with exclusively ‘made in Italy’ brands and designer labels. Comment on the look of the two presidents. “When the Russian president appeared to the Russian nation with a turtleneck and down jacket, a formal look, he wanted to convey confidence – he explains – He seemed relaxed, made jokes, as if war had never existed. Zelensky, on the other hand, in camouflage. military green, the beard untreated, the swollen face of someone who hasn’t slept for days, with his almost daily interventions to the Ukrainian people, he seems to want to reassure them, to simply tell them, ‘I’m here, don’t worry, I’m fighting with you too “.