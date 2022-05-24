‘‘A long and exhausting war is ahead’ in Ukraine. This was stated by Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio who, interviewed by Bruno Vespa, explains how “at present, if I have to photograph the moment today, the conditions for peace are not there”. “At the moment Russia is stepping up the bombing on the Donbass in the face of strenuous resistance from the Ukrainian army supported by us,” Di Maio said. “The food crisis that is being generated around the world depends on the corn stuck in the southeastern area of ​​Ukraine on the Black Sea,” he added.

“I’m not saying that in recent months we have supported the war” he remarked, specifying that what has been argued “is only the principle of legitimate defense of the Ukrainian people”.

“The fundamental point of this war is that we have always supported the Ukrainian people in the exercise of their legitimate defense, the only approach that we have always applied is the legitimate defense of the Ukrainian people”, specified the minister, quoting what prescribed by Article 51 of the UN Charter, and underlining that “we all agree to say that a diplomatic escalation is needed”. “I am the first, together with the entire Draghi government, to say that diplomatic action is increasingly needed to start with small steps on the ground and then reach a ceasefire and then a peace conference”, he added.

” We need to increase the pressure on Russia to allow the export of grain from Ukrainian ports to be unblocked – he concludes -. Otherwise, Russia proves to be the cause of the rise in consumer goods prices that soar for families, as well as for companies ”.