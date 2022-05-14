May the European Union be “increasingly at the forefront” of peace in Ukraine. Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio asks this, speaking from Berlin, where he is about to start the informal NATO meeting, and after the G7 summit this morning. “These days in Germany, first with the G7 and then with NATO, are a great opportunity to demonstrate once again the unity of our Alliance – underlined Di Maio – NATO is a defensive alliance that is currently managing with the utmost attention is paid to the crisis in Ukraine, obviously in complementarity with the EU “.

Complementarity, said the head of the Farnesina, who “must see the EU more and more at the forefront of peace, to reach a peace agreement, working at a table that allows all the most relevant international actors to be around, both the international institutions and countries that can exert influence on Putin and stop the Russian invasion of Ukraine “.

The informal meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Berlin will also be “an important opportunity to discuss the expansion of the Alliance to partners such as Finland and Sweden”, Di Maio said, reiterating “the importance of what we are doing as Italians, to try to involve international actors more and more in order to reach a ceasefire and then a peace agreement “. “The Italian approach – he underlined – is to continue to support Ukraine for all the efforts it is making in the context of the principle of legitimate defense and at the same time involve very important actors of our partners, in order to be able to stop Putin’s war”.

On Monday in Brussels, on the occasion of the meeting of EU foreign ministers, “we will also discuss the sixth package of sanctions” against Russia, Di Maio also said. Sanctions, he reiterated, “are the only peaceful means we have to stop this war and limit the resources that Russia has available to finance it”.