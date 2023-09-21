Home page politics

From: Momir Takac

Ukraine wants to deceive Russian soldiers with a remote-controlled dummy tank. A simple Ford pickup truck becomes bait on the battlefield.

Kyiv – In the defensive fight against Russia Ukraine has repeatedly proven that it is adept at asymmetrical warfare. Due to the fewer or inferior weapons equipment and the numerical inferiority compared to Vladimir Putin’s Army, the attacked country must compensate for this disadvantage.

A Ukrainian company wants to make a mock-up modeled on the Leopard 2 tank. © IMAGO / Political-Moments/Temerland LLC/Defense Express/Montage

Ukrainian armed forces have already built spare parts for drones in 3D printers, Private individuals manufactured the flying objects at home at. Homemade cardboard drones have even destroyed Russian fighter jets. Now a Ukrainian company appears to have designed a new dummy to confuse Russian soldiers.

Remote-controlled, simple, light: Ukrainian company builds mock-up of Leopard 2 tank

The company Temerland LLC from the Ukraine is currently said to be working on a replica of the Leopard 2 tank. The “first autonomous active mannequin” of the German Leopard 2 main battle tank will be manufactured in metal this week, CEO Eduard Trotsenko told the Ukrainian media specializing in military news Defense Express.

The According to its own information, Medium received model drawings of the dummy. The basis is therefore an ordinary Ford pickup. Numerous elements on the vehicle roof are arranged in such a way that it is visually reminiscent of a Leopard tank. In contrast to previously used dummy tanks, the new model can be controlled remotely from a safe distance. It is also easy to assemble and dismantle. This means the vehicle can be transported by truck to where it is needed as an object of deception.

Ukraine wants to deceive Russia in the war with tank dummies

The goal is to defeat the enemy troops Ukraine war to simulate larger troop numbers or to trick them into firing expensive artillery shells and anti-tank weapons at relatively cheap dummies. Hundreds of such replicas are said to have been destroyed so far. On the battlefield, Russia is trying out camouflage for its tanks.

