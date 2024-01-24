Home page politics

Ukraine carried out a drone strike near St. Petersburg. Was a new rocket-powered drone used – or was it the cheap one made of plywood?

Kyiv – Drones present themselves in Ukraine war as one of the most prominent means of long-range attacks. Ukraine is now said to have succeeded in attacking targets almost 1,000 kilometers behind the Russian border with unmanned aircraft. A video shared on social media appears to show the incident in a residential area in the St. Petersburg region, reports the Daily Mirror.

The film is intended to show how an aircraft flies over the residential area. Shortly afterwards, an explosion can be seen in an industrial plant. Loud Daily Mirror The information from the video corresponds to the statements of official authorities. The question remains: which drone was involved in the attack?

Ukraine's new jet drone responsible for attacks on Russia?

The video of the drone attack on St. Petersburg, the birthplace of the Russian president Wladimir Putin, could be related to a kamikaze drone introduced by Ukrainian developer Max Glushak. Glushak initially shared a video of his invention on Facebook, reports Business Insider. The drone has a rocket engine that would enable it to hit distant targets in Russia.

They should be able to fly up to 750 kilometers: Ukrainian drones of the type AQ ​​400 Scythe. © X@front_ukrainian

It is not yet clear whether Glushak's drone model is just a prototype or whether Ukraine wants to produce more such kamikaze drones or is already using them. At least it is not the first time that Ukraine has used rocket-powered drones for military purposes, explains Business Insider. In the race for faster and increasingly dangerous drones, Ukraine and Russia would always want to outdo each other.

Kamikaze drones are designed for use over longer distances. The unmanned aircraft are equipped with an explosive device that explodes as soon as they hit the target.

Ukrainian drone made of plywood in the fight against Russia

However, other drone models can also be used for the attack. The Daily Mirror speculated that either the AQ-400 Scythe or the UJ-26 Beaver were responsible for the long-range attack. The AQ-400 has a decisive advantage – it is said to be significantly cheaper than drones from Western manufacturers. It is covered with inexpensive plywood, uses wheelbarrow tires and navigates with a simple GPS system.

The Ukrainian Minister of Industry said last week in connection with the attacks on Russia's Baltic Sea coast that the drone “that hit the target” only cost “350 dollars each.” Although the two drone models are actually cheaper than comparable models, the AQ-400 costs a lot daily mirrorInformation but still $14,000 to $28,000. (nhi)