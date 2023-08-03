Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

For the front in the south and east: With the simplest means, the Ukrainians create their own clearing equipment in the fight against Russian minefields.

Kharkiv – Anyone who needed proof of how brutally Russia is waging its war of aggression in Ukraine was provided with another martial video on Twitter, allegedly distributed through Russian Telegram channels based on Russian drone footage of the battlefield.

It recently showed a Ukrainian soldier getting out of an infantry fighting vehicle in a field of tall grass. The infantryman takes a cautious step forward, a second later his supporting leg is ripped up to the knee. He stepped on a mine. What became of the man – unknown.

Ukraine offensive: minesweepers developed against Russian booby traps

Despite “big losses” (military expert Carlo Masala), the Ukrainians are making at least significant progress in their offensive in the south in early August. As they do so, they try to somehow clear the mines that Russia has had its soldiers bury in the ground. Now the country, which has been battered by Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin, has developed its own deminer using the simplest of means.

Mine clearance against Russia’s treacherous traps: Ukraine has developed its own vehicle. Vice Prime Minister Julija Svyrydenko looked at the device in the workshop. © Screenshot Facebook@Юлія Свириденко

The device, based on a simple chain tractor, was presented on Facebook by Deputy Prime Minister Julija Swyrydenko. The 37-year-old politician inspected the deminers at a factory for agricultural machinery near Kharkiv in north-eastern Ukraine.

Deminers of Ukraine: Simple bulldozer against Russian booby traps

“Its advantages are simple operation, a low production price and the possibility of maintenance and repairs here in Ukraine,” says her Facebook post about the workshop visit. These are “tractors that push around eight tons in front of them. With it, they effectively dismantle anti-infantry traps and detect anti-tank mines,” explained Swyrydenko.

The technology was designed “from a heap of metal”, according to her contribution. In fact: The mine clearer, still without an official name, has the driver’s cab of a bulldozer, as known from road construction and civil engineering. A plow with heavy steel rollers is mounted in front of it at a distance of around four to six meters from the driver’s cab, which – lined up closely together – apparently only dig into the ground due to their enormous weight.

Deminers of the Ukraine: With the simplest of means against the Russian army

As a result, the soil is not only turned over on the surface. The model for the Ukraine war is completed by a large metal shield between the “plow” and the driver’s cab, which is intended to protect against flying shrapnel in the event of a mine detonating. She hopes “that this will not be the last development by Ukrainian engineers. We as a government will help to support domestic manufacturers,” wrote Svyrydenko, who was in Kharkiv on behalf of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The deminer has already been certified, with which production can be ramped up, she reported.

Chain tractor with a big impact: This is Ukraine’s new deminer. © Screenshot Facebook@Юлія Свириденко

Help is needed: In the village of Mala Tokmachka, a few kilometers north of Robotyne alone, the Ukrainian army is said to have lost a total of 25 minesweepers and tanks in a large minefield on June 8, including seven Leopard 2 tanks that had been supplied Süddeutsche Zeitung (SZ) to the offensive in Zaporizhia Oblast. In the fight against the mines, in an interview with the Washington Post (WP) therefore more recently American M58 Mine Clearing Line Charge (MICLIC) systems.

Ukraine’s deminers: Equipment from Lake Constance is also in use

For classification: With the MICLIC system, a small rocket is fired from a simple trailer, which is pulled by an M113 personnel carrier, for example, with an explosive charge more than 100 meters long. The line charge, which looks like a catapulted fire hose, has C4 explosives placed on every meter that detonate on impact with ground mines. The minesweeper GCS-200 from Lake Constance was also recently sighted on the Ukrainian front. (pm)