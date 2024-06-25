Home page politics

From: Alexandra Heidsiek

In the war against Russia, Ukraine is replacing missing personnel with drones. The systems are now to be supported by artificial intelligence.

Kyiv – Automated drone swarms are to Ukraine War A Ukrainian start-up called “Swarmer” has now announced that it is close to this technological breakthrough. The British daily newspaper Times.

Robots to replace humans in the Ukraine war

The company’s founder, Serhii Kuprienko, compared the innovation to the introduction of the steam engine, which marked the beginning of the industrial revolution. “Our mission is to let the robots fight – not the people,” he explained in an interview with TimesThe drones are able to communicate with each other, collect information and make attack decisions – all faster than “any human could”.

Drones play a key role for both sides in Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine. According to government figures, Ukraine is expected to produce over a million drones by the end of the year. The number of companies producing military equipment in Ukraine has increased tenfold.

Artificial intelligence should not attack independently in the Ukraine war

Above all, Ukraine, which has far fewer military personnel available than its opponent – ​​and more ethical concerns about sending its soldiers into the field like a meat grinder – is relying on the unmanned objects both in the air and on the water. In February 2024, the Ukrainian President announced Volodymyr Zelensky even the establishment of a new branch of the military: the Unmanned Systems Force, a force for the use of unmanned systems. The commander is Colonel Vadym Sukharevski.

“Thanks to artificial intelligence, drones can come together in a coordinated organism and communicate with each other to accomplish missions,” wrote Ukraine’s Deputy Minister for Digital Transformation on X. However, the final decision on an attack always lies with humans, he stressed.

“The AI can help to detect targets and then automatically – without communication or if the signal is suppressed by enemy electronic warfare systems – authorize the drone to hit the target,” said Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov in an interview with PoliticoHe also stresses that AI will not attack on its own initiative. And adds: “However, I think there is a certain future for it.” (uh)