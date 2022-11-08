Ukrainian military intelligence has detected components in Iranian-made kamikaze drones that suggest the devices were supplied to Russia after the start of the Russian war of aggression. to which is added that some of them are of foreign origin.

“Components of Iranian drones were manufactured after the large-scale invasion of Russia. Representatives of Ukrainian military intelligence have found information that could indicate that Iranian drones were supplied to Russia after February 24,” said a statement on Facebook that collects the Unian agency.

Thus, according to the intelligence service of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, “the propeller of the Mohajer-6 drone was not manufactured until February this year. “It was just manufactured. And it also took time to deliver it to Russia.

In other words, they were delivered this year,” the statement cites the statements of a military intelligence spokesman on public television “Suspilne”.

He added that the Iranian Mohajer is assembled from parts produced in different countries and that most of the components come from the United States, although the drone also has an Austrian engine and a Japanese camera.

“We did not find any Russian items here. One item has an inscription in Farsi (modern Persian language, official in Iran, Afghanistan and Tajikistan).

The visible range camera is from Japan. The laser sight is made in China. The aerial bomb is Iranian-made,” he said.

Ukrainian experts are studying how foreign components ended up on Iranian drones, and Ukrainian military intelligence has already provided partner countries with the serial numbers and manufacturer details of the parts.

Unian recalls that Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdolahian claimed that his country supplied kamikaze drones to Russia months before the start of the large-scale war against Ukraine and also denied that Tehran had supplied missiles to Russia.

