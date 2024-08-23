Home policy

From: Babett Gumbrecht

Press Split

Ukraine has once again successfully attacked the Russian military’s fuel supply. A railway ferry in the port of southern Russia has sunk.

Kavkaz – Black clouds of smoke and large flames can be seen in the video published on the online platform X: A Russian fuel freighter is on fire after a Ukrainian air strike in the port of Kavkaz in the southern Russian region of Krasnodar.

The ferry, loaded with fuel tanks, has now sunk “due to the damage sustained,” regional governor Veniamin Kondratiev said on Thursday (22 August) in the online service Telegram.

Fire on a Russian fuel tanker in the port of Kavkaz, Krasnodar region © Screenshot X @Gerashchenko_en

Losses for Russia in the Ukraine war: Attack on fuel ferry

According to media reports, the attack occurred on Thursday afternoon. As the crisis team of the Krasnodar region reported to Russian news agencies, according to the district administration, a total of 30 cisterns were on board the railway ferry. The attack was recorded on video by local residents.

Two people are still missing. “At this point, 17 crew members have already been rescued,” wrote Kondratiev. The search for the missing people will continue.

Ukraine pushes targets in Crimea: Russia moves Black Sea fleet

The port of Kavkaz is located in the Krasnodar region opposite the Ukrainian peninsula annexed by Russia Crimea in the Kerch Strait. Since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine two and a half years ago, Ukraine has repeatedly attacked targets in Crimea and the bridge that connects the peninsula with the Russian mainland.

After a series of attacks, Russia had moved its Black Sea Fleet from its historic base in Sevastopol in Crimea further east to Novorossiysk on the Russian mainland.

At a meeting with army veterans, the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday an increase in attacks on Russian territory: “In order to throw the occupier out of our country, we must cause as many problems as possible for the Russian state on its own territory,” he said.

The Russian missile cruiser “Moskva” was also sunk with a Neptune missile. (Archive photo) © Uncredited/AP/dpa

According to Governor Kondratiev, rescue teams were searching for several crew members of the cargo ship that sank in the port of Kavkaz. Four crew members were rescued.

Attack with anti-ship missile Neptun: Ukraine targets Russia’s fuel supply

According to unconfirmed information from Russian Telegram channels, the ship was attacked with a Ukrainian Neptune anti-ship missile. However, the official range of this weapon is 300 kilometers. The front line is further away.

Ukraine War: The Origins of the Conflict with Russia View photo gallery

Moscow uses the port intensively to supply its troops in its war of aggression against Ukraine. Ukraine, in turn, repeatedly attacks fuel supply facilities that are important to the Russian military. For example, Ukrainian drones struck a fuel depot in the southern Russian region of Rostov at the beginning of the week. The fire has not yet been extinguished, even after several days. (bg/dpa)