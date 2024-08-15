Home policy

From: Christoph Gschoßmann

Ukraine reports important successes in the defensive war against Russia. A radar station and a mortar are said to have been destroyed.

Kiev – Ukraine is currently reporting some successes on Russian territory. Not only is the country attacked by Moscow conducting a ground offensive in Russia for the first time in the Ukraine war. President Volodymyr Zelensky’s armed forces have also managed a massive blow in counterintelligence. According to reports, Ukraine has destroyed a Russian radar worth at least 60 million euros. This had already been achieved in June 2024.

Russia suffers heavy losses in Ukraine war: Ukraine destroys “eye of air defense”

This is what the radar hunters of the 13th Directorate of the Security Service of Ukraine, together with the Armed Forces of Ukraine, are said to have managed. The radar 39N6 Kasta-2E2 in the Zaporizhia region was destroyed, according to the press office of the Security Service of Ukraine.

The radar is said to be of enormous importance. “In fact, this radar was the ‘eye’ of the Russian air defense, which controlled our airspace. The enemy hid it in the tail, carefully camouflaged it and often relocated it,” the statement said. The information could not be independently verified.

Losses in the Ukraine war: Destroyed Russian radar device is worth at least 54.5 million euros

The cost of the radar is also said to be gigantic: depending on the configuration, it amounts to at least around 54.5 million euros. Donations from Ukrainians are also said to have contributed to the strike. The Come Back Alive Foundation had purchased a range of equipment for reconnaissance and tracking enemy radars (including a ground station for UAVs, a minivan, laptops, power supply and communications equipment) on the basis of voluntary contributions. This is not the first time that Ukraine has used strikes Damages amounting to millions causes.

A Russian radar device was destroyed. © Ukrainian Security Service

Russia loses fighter bombers in Ukraine war

How Defense Express reported, this strike is another success story for the Ukrainian security service, since since the beginning of the war, various units of the service are said to have destroyed 166 Russian air defense systems and 446 electronic warfare systems on the front lines. According to the military website, a Moscow Su-34 fighter-bomber was also shot down recently.

It makes sense that Ukraine is currently prioritizing the destruction of Russian radar equipment. F-16 fighter jets from the West have recently been part of Ukraine’s arsenal thanks to deliveries from Kyiv’s partners and are intended to turn the tide of the war for the attacked nations. Ukraine had made it clear that the destruction of air defense systems was important in this context so that the modern aircraft could operate.

Significant losses for Russia on the Ukraine front

Kyiv’s soldiers managed to strike another blow: the 102nd Territorial Defense Brigade used drones to destroy a Russian 2S4 Tyulpan heavy self-propelled mortar in the Zaporizhzhia region. The brigade reported that reconnaissance drones provided crucial assistance in the operation.

A position with a 240mm self-propelled mortar was located near Chumatske and Reshetylivske in the Zaporizhzhia region. The Russian mortar was quickly attacked by Ukrainian FPV attack drones, with the attack monitored by a reconnaissance drone. The first hit caused a significant explosion that effectively neutralized the mortar. Ukrainian soldiers subsequently deployed additional FPV drones to complete the destruction of the abandoned mortar. (cgsc with afp)