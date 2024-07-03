Home page politics

The explosion of a Russian 2S19 Msta-S howitzer can be seen online. Apparently, it has the same problem in the Ukraine war as Vladimir Putin’s T-72 tank.

Donbass – Ukraine remains steadfast in its defense of its country. What Russia says about the war of aggression Wladimir Putin The Kremlin’s artillery also documents the loss of life.

Losses for Vladimir Putin: Russia’s howitzer 2S19 Msta-S explodes violently

The open source intelligence website Oryx For example, on July 3, the Russian military listed 120 destroyed 2A65 Msta-B field howitzers. How many of the 2S19 Msta-S self-propelled howitzers Putin has lost so far can be seen from the list of the Dutch research platform for Ukraine War However, this does not emerge.

At the beginning of July, however, a video of a violent explosion of a 2S19 Msta-S belonging to the Moscow regime circulated on X – not for the first time. The alleged kamikaze drone attack by the Ukrainians clearly illustrated three immense weaknesses in Putin’s only supposedly powerful artillery system.

Losses for Russia: Howitzer 2S19 Msta-S has two significant weaknesses

While the Russian losses are also immense among the soldiers, the Ukrainian armed forces are currently receiving, among other things, a huge weapons package from Germany. It is the next since the Russian attack in February 2022, which violated international law. The Russian military is losing one heavy weapon after another to the Ukrainian artillery and kamikaze drones. According to Oryx For example, as of July 3, there were already 3,184 battle tanks of various types.

In the case of the 2S19 Msta-S, three weaknesses are devastating. The vehicle does have a now typical cage construction to protect against kamikaze drones on its roof. However, many Ukrainian drone pilots have long been able to pilot their unmanned aerial vehicles with the explosive payload through even the smallest gaps to their target.

Weapon type: self-propelled artillery howitzer Crew: 5 (commander, driver, gunner, two loaders) Main armament: 1 × 152 mm howitzer 2A64 (50 shells) Secondary weapon: 1 × 12.7 mm NSWT machine gun Armor / Weight: 16 mm / 42.0 tons Length Width Height: 11.92m / 3.58m / 2.99m

Russia’s losses in the Ukraine war: Putin’s howitzer’s armor is minimal

They often use the highly effective grenades of the old Soviet anti-tank weapon RPG-7. In the case of the 2S19 Msta-S shown, it is striking how easily the Ukrainian drone used can set fire to the massive vehicle, which is almost twelve meters long and three meters high. No wonder: According to various reports, the armor of the self-propelled howitzer on tracks is just 16 millimeters thick. That’s nothing.

For comparison: The armour of the Leopard 2A4 main battle tanks, which Ukraine has received dozens of from the ranks of the NATO is almost 70 centimeters thick at the turret front. The sides of the 2S19 are also extremely steep, which makes it vulnerable to attacks. Significantly, in the 1980s, when the weapon system was developed in the Soviet Union, there were no modern anti-tank weapons like the American Javelin, and certainly no kamikaze drones. Although the 2S19 may seem powerful at first glance, its age is a huge disadvantage.

In action in the Ukraine war: A Russian 2S19 Msta-S howitzer drives through occupied parts of the Zaporizhia region. © IMAGO / ITAR-TASS

Russian 2S19 Msta-S: Same weak point as Putin’s T-72 tank

The howitzer has the same flaw as Putin’s T-72 battle tanks, which were left behind in huge numbers on the Ukrainian battlefield. It is a highly flammable loading carousel for the ammunition, which is also stored in two horizontal drum magazines directly next to the fighting compartment.

Except for the driver, the other crew members (commander, gunner, loader) are all located in this area of ​​the turret. If the howitzer is hit here and/or a grenade ignites, all of the ammunition available explodes, and with it the entire 2S19. As can be seen in the video above. (pm)