Russian soldiers in the Donetsk region: second pro-Moscow mayor, attack on local government headquarters was carried out with American-made missile

A pro-Russian leader pointed out that the Ukrainian army on Sunday attacked the seat of the pro-Russian government in Donetsk with US-made Himars missiles, causing serious destruction and injuring two people.

“How can this new terrorist act by Ukraine be evaluated? A deliberate attack was carried out against a civilian headquarters, there is no doubt about that because there have already been attacks in the vicinity. And now it’s a direct attack,” said the city’s pro-Russian mayor, Alexey Kulemzin, quoted by Russian news agency Tass.

The local mayor claimed that a Himars missile was used and said the property had suffered “considerable damage”.

Kulemzin posted photos of the site on his Telegram channel, showing the building partially destroyed, with all the windows broken.

According to the General Staff of Territorial Defense in Donetsk, two people were injured as a result of the attack and several cars, which were parked next to the headquarters, were set on fire.

“By a miracle no one was killed,” said the mayor, stating that work is already being done to mitigate the consequences of the attack. Kulemzin indicated that the work of the prefecture “has not been paralyzed, all services maintain interaction with each other”.