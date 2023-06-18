“Our armed forces dealt a strong blow in the morning, and a very loud blow, in the village of Rykov in the Henichesk district of the temporarily occupied area of ​​the Kherson region,” Prachuk added in a video message on Sunday morning.

And he added, “There was a very important ammunition depot, which was destroyed.”

And Ukrainian media published video clips showing a thick column of smoke rising in the sky, with the sound of explosions.

Rykov is located about 20 km from Henichesk, a coastal city overlooking the Sea of ​​Azov in southern Ukraine, and was captured by Russia in February 2022.

For its part, the Ukrainian Air Command announced the downing of two Ka-52 attack helicopters and 4 Iranian Shahed drones during the past 24 hours.

The leadership said: The Ukrainian Air Force carried out a series of air strikes (20 raids) targeting the sites of the Russian forces, adding that a possible threat of Russian missile attacks on the Donetsk and Zaporizhia regions still exists.

Ukraine launched a long-discussed counter-attack a few days ago, which led to an intensification of fighting on the Ukrainian fronts, amid ebbs and flows of losses and gains for both conflicting parties.