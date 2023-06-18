“Our armed forces dealt a strong blow in the morning, and a very loud blow, in the village of Rykov in the Henichesk district of the temporarily occupied area of the Kherson region,” Prachuk added in a video message on Sunday morning.
And he added, “There was a very important ammunition depot, which was destroyed.”
And Ukrainian media published video clips showing a thick column of smoke rising in the sky, with the sound of explosions.
Rykov is located about 20 km from Henichesk, a coastal city overlooking the Sea of Azov in southern Ukraine, and was captured by Russia in February 2022.
For its part, the Ukrainian Air Command announced the downing of two Ka-52 attack helicopters and 4 Iranian Shahed drones during the past 24 hours.
The leadership said: The Ukrainian Air Force carried out a series of air strikes (20 raids) targeting the sites of the Russian forces, adding that a possible threat of Russian missile attacks on the Donetsk and Zaporizhia regions still exists.
Ukraine launched a long-discussed counter-attack a few days ago, which led to an intensification of fighting on the Ukrainian fronts, amid ebbs and flows of losses and gains for both conflicting parties.
