Ekaterina Yalunina

Russia continues to suffer heavy losses in the Ukraine war. (Symbolic image) © Oliver Weiken/dpa

The ongoing fighting in the Ukraine war has led to significant losses for the Russian military. The air force has also been severely affected.

Kiev – On the Day of the Ukrainian Air Force on August 4, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, released figures documenting the challenges and successes of the Ukrainian Air Force since the beginning of the Ukraine war. According to Pravda Oleshchuk reported on the destruction of hundreds of Russian fighter planes and helicopters, as well as thousands of cruise missiles and drones by the Ukrainian armed forces. Since the beginning of the invasion, over 8,000 enemy air targets have been neutralized. Ukrainian pilots have flown more than 20,000 sorties during this time.

Losses in the Ukraine war: How the Ukrainian Air Force is fighting against Russian attacks

“The battle for the skies continues,” Oleshchuk explained. “The enemy is attacking us around the clock with bombs and missiles, conducting aerial reconnaissance and launching drone attacks every night. The Air Force, side by side with the air defense of the entire Ukrainian Armed Forces, is repelling the attacks. We are destroying the enemy’s air strike capabilities as much as possible, attacking the enemy from the air and holding the position on the ground.”

The Ukrainian air force members had distinguished themselves through their courage, professionalism and ingenuity, especially through the skillful use of Western weapons. President Volodymyr Zelensky praised the work of the Air Force and emphasized: “Ukraine has been repelling Russian air strikes since the first days of this war. Our warriors have destroyed thousands of Russian missiles and drones, as well as hundreds of Russian fighter planes and helicopters.”

Losses for Russia: Current figures on vehicles, aircraft and equipment in the Ukraine war

The Russian military’s losses in vehicles, aircraft and equipment in the war against Ukraine are high. The following list is an excerpt from the figures currently reported by the Ukrainian military (as of August 4). However, these figures cannot be independently verified. Russia rarely provides information about its own losses in the war against its neighboring country.

tank : 8411 (+5 from the previous day)

: 8411 (+5 from the previous day) Armored vehicles : 16,255 (+17)

: 16,255 (+17) Artillery systems : 16,276 (+59)

: 16,276 (+59) Multiple rocket launcher : 1138 (+3)

: 1138 (+3) Air defence systems : 911 (+3)

: 911 (+3) Drones : 13,103 (+41)

: 13,103 (+41) Cruise missiles : 2412 (+2)

: 2412 (+2) Airplanes: 363

363 Tankers and other vehicles: 22,006 (+80)

Ukraine War: F-16 fighter jets for Ukraine

According to reports, the Ukrainian Air Force has already completed its first missions with the newly delivered F-16 fighter jets. According to the telegraph These jets have so far been used primarily for air defense tasks. President Selenskyj confirmed the receipt of the first western fighter jets on Sunday afternoon. At the beginning of July, an Air Force spokesman stated that details on the number and arrival of the F-16s had to be kept confidential for reasons of operational security.

President Zelensky and the Ukrainian government have high hopes for the F-16s, which are known for their precision, speed and range. While Western allies have pledged fewer than a hundred of these fighter jets, the Ukrainian leadership believes that around 130 are needed to significantly weaken Russian air defenses.

Ukraine strengthens its air force with F-16 – Kremlin skeptical about the effectiveness of the new fighter jets

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, however, was skeptical and said that the F-16 deliveries would not have a significant impact on events at the front. “The number of these aircraft will gradually dwindle, they will be shot down,” Peskov said. “There is no magic panacea” that the Ukrainian Air Force could get.

The Ukrainian government faces the challenge of filling the strategic gaps and further increasing the effectiveness of the air force. Sustained strikes and air superiority are central to Ukraine’s ongoing conflict. While the debate over the F-16 fighter jets continues, the Ukrainian Air Force remains a crucial part of the resistance to Russian aggression and a symbol of the ongoing battle for the skies over Ukraine. (jala)